1,604% increase in the number of penis amputations due to cancer worries

With a 1,604% increase in the number of penile amputations in the last 14 years, cancer in this genital organ is a cause for concern. According to data from the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), there were 7,213 such surgeries. The disease, according to urologist Flávio Antunes, occurs with a higher incidence in men aged over 50, but it can also affect younger people. The main cause is related to poor intimate hygiene.

“In less developed countries, this type of cancer is more common, precisely because the population has less access to hygiene. In addition, men who have phimosis, where the skin that covers the glans makes hygiene difficult, or who have HPV, can develop penile cancer. Another risk factor is having sex with different partners without using a condom,” said Antunes.

There is still a lot of misinformation about this disease. A lot of people don’t even know that the penis can also get cancer. As a result, many neglect prevention methods.

“Cancer of the penis can be prevented with relatively simple measures, such as proper hygiene. However, if you find wounds that do not heal, lumps, secretions coming out of the foreskin, a red, hardened area, bleeding from the glans and itching, it is best immediately seek the urologist. Early detection makes the professional find the tumor at an early stage and, thus, allows a greater chance of a successful treatment”.

The first for the diagnosis is the removal of a piece of the lesion, which will undergo a biopsy for analysis. Once the cancer of the penis is confirmed, the doctor will start the treatment – which depends on the local extent of the tumor and the involvement of the inguinal nodes. Surgery, radiation and chemotherapy may be offered. Genital organ amputation occurs in more severe cases.

Decline in seeking treatment

The Hospital Information System (SIH/Datasus) recorded 2,095 cases of penile cancer in 2020, falling to 1,791 in 2021. Despite the downward trend since 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the demand for medical treatment. According to Flávio Antunes, this compromises the diagnosis of the disease.

“When diagnosed at an early stage, the chances of cure are high, but many patients are slow to seek help.”

Prevention

The first step to prevent the disease is to clean the penis daily. Then, the man must use condoms during sexual intercourse and wash the genital organ even after sex and masturbation. Vaccination against HPV is also an effective way to prevent the development of the disease.

“Condoms reduce the chance of contagion of sexually transmitted diseases, such as the HPV virus, for example. It is also essential to teach boys intimate hygiene habits from an early age, which must be practiced every day”, says Flávio Antunes.