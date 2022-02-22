17 professions to work in the metaverse; check it out – Money Times

With the advancement of metaversewe see investments and innovations growing in this new reality and, among them, even selection processes made in this new universe. With selections made there, new professions also appear.

PageGroup, a conglomerate formed by some of the most respected specialized recruitment consultancies in Brazil and in the world, has listed, based on trends and analysis by its specialists, the new positions that may soon emerge in the metaverse.

Juliana Françasenior manager at PageGroup, explains that “with the metaverse advancing, we will possibly have new migrations from the real world to the virtual, and that includes work and career.

There are already specialists in this universe, especially with technical training, to make this environment more conducive to new business, entertainment.

Soon we may have professionals working in the metaverse through virtual reality glasses or other augmented reality objects. The metaverse has everything it takes to become the new internet and generate a totally new environment conducive to new job opportunities”, says França.

If you’ve ever thought about following career of a virtual transaction fee analyst or venturing into a virtual fashion stylist can prepare you that professions like these are already close to becoming a reality. These and other new positions are part of the list of the 17 professions that can appear in the metaverse, check them all below.

Table of Contents finance

Technology

Retail

Industry

finance

1. Investment Manager:

It will play a role in supporting people to make the best investments in the world of crypto-assets to maximize their returns within and possibly outside the metaverse environment.

necessary skills: advanced English, knowledge about the market crypto assetsgood communication and analytical skills.

2. Digital Heritage & Real Estate Manager:

Professional who will manage land, buildings and properties within the metaverse. In addition, it will also work evaluating and prospecting better investments in digital real estate for its clients.

necessary skills: advanced English, knowledge of NFTs and monitoring of the real estate market outside and within this universe, good relationship.

3. Specialist in Structuring Lines of Credit:

Professionals who will structure credit lines in cryptocurrencies for the purchase of NFTs within the metaverse.

necessary skills: Advanced English, great analytical skills, statistics and ability with numbers.

4. Virtual Transaction Fee Analyst:

As transactions begin to increase in the metaverse environment, data miners will need support to analyze and create better rates within the metaverse. blockchain for recording operations in different cryptocurrencies and this professional, possibly a statistician, will have this responsibility.

necessary skills: Advanced English, great analytical skills, statistics and ability with numbers.

5. Financial Insurance Manager:

It will be responsible for selling financial insurance that protect crypto-asset investors against the fluctuation of currencies in the market. This product will probably evolve into NFT insurance also depending on how the structuring of these products will also evolve.

necessary skills: advanced English, good relationship, knowledge about the NFTs market and knowledge about insurance.

Technology

6. Information Security & Risk Manager:

With the advancement of technology, the area of ​​information security has grown a lot. This, added to the arrival of the metaverse, will generate a large investment to make it a safe environment. Whoever works in this area will have to provide guidance and supervision so that the development of technologies and ecosystem is safe and that there are no failures in information security;

The specialist will need to accurately predict how the metaverse’s functionality will be used and what the critical safety components, systems, and manufacturing steps associated with those predictions will look like.

Skills needed: knowledge of information security rules and risks.

7. Cyber ​​Security Specialist:

They will evaluate and block intrusions in real time and ensure that the laws and protocols defined by the information security team are reconsidered and corrected.

necessary skills: Regular cybersecurity experience and/or systems technical leanings.

8. Metaverse Technology Engineer:

Similar to game designers and software engineers, the Metaverse Engineer will be like a builder: he will have to have a vision of the future, since much of what will be built does not yet exist.

They will need to transform ideas into technology and product solutions, always considering the rules and security protocols of the virtual world.

necessary skills: knowledge of programming languages, in addition to experience with 3D and virtual reality.

9. Avatar Developers:

They will help in customizing avatars for individuals and companies. Professionals with knowledge in programming and designer will also be able to specialize in augmented reality and 3D and be trained to occupy this position.

10. Metaverse Research Scientist:

Responsible for building what resembles the theory of everything, where the entire world is visible and can be triggered digitally.

The technology will be the foundation for games, ads, factory quality control, connected health and more. These professionals will work with data and information and may come with statistical and data science backgrounds.

Retail

11. Digital Fashion Stylist:

With the evolution of NFTs, some designers will specialize in developing products for the virtual world, whether “skins” (clothing for avatars) or accessories.

Examples are already seen in brands such as Balenciaga, Nike (NKE; NIKE34) etc. Required skills: styling and modeling, textile design, illustration, animation and 3D modeling, art and fashion history, gaming and entertainment.

12. Digital Spatial Designer:

With the evolution of scenarios and interfaces in games, more and more brands are creating scenarios and stores within this virtual world, in order to promote the best experience.

Some retailers are already experimenting with the conversion to sell these spaces, such as the Walmart (WMT) showed in the latest edition of the NRF (National Retail Federation).

Skills needed: spatial computing, programming, artificial intelligence, applied physics, graphic design, 3D modeling, architecture, anthropology, cognitive sciences.

13. Events Director:

Responsible for promoting virtual events, with the opportunity to have a much greater reach than in a physical event, see music releases that some artists made with in-game shows.

Skills needed: interpersonal relationships, psychology, organization, culture, empathy, versatility, immersive navigation.

14. Avatar Influencer:

Avatars created from real influencers, or not. They act as brand influencers, with the advantage of being always available and in multiple locations at the same time. Some retailers have also been working with avatars, such as Renner (LREN3) it’s the Magalu (MGLU3).

Skills needed: psychology, organization, influence, culture, empathy, 3D modeling, graphic design, artificial intelligence.

Industry

15. Hardware Engineer:

Simulation tests can be improved, with temperature and pressure sensors that, to be created, will need Hardware Engineers. They will build industrial operations sensors secure enough to be used in industrial testing.

Skills needed: logical-mathematical reasoning, knowledge of physics, mechanical engineering, product design, artificial intelligence and 3D modeling.

16. Security Manager:

In addition to safety sensors, the industrial sector encompasses a wide range of work safety laws that need to be followed.

The Security Manager will assist in how to implement these laws into the metaverse functionality architecture, processes, design and validation steps.

Skills needed: knowledge of occupational safety, industrial process operations, production engineering and systems business analyst.

17. Ecosystem Developer:

Responsible for coordinating the interactions of different industries and partners, through the interoperability of metaverse systems. It brings together all corporate, government and civil agents to create large-scale functionality across different virtual experiences.

Skills needed: knowledge of civil engineering, legalizations, product design, 3D modeling and artificial intelligence.