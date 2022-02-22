6 stocks to buy on a tense day for the markets, according to Ágora and BTG – Money Times

The situation in Russia and on Ukraine worsened in these last 24 hours, with the Russian president, Vladimir Putinrecognizing two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, as well as Putin’s order for Russian troops to be sent to the neighboring country.

The novelties directly affect world markets and make what was already even more volatile.

Despite that, the Agora Investments it’s the BTG released their investment recommendations for the day.

At actions suggested are from chart analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

the outside scenery

The main equity markets in Asia closed in the red this Tuesday (22).

The Hang Seng Index, from Hong Kong, led the declines and closed with a 2.69% retreat, at 23,520 points. The negative highlights of the Exchange in the region were technology companies.

At China continental, the stock exchange Shanghai fell by 0.96%, with 3,457 points.

At Europestocks were falling impacted by the Russian president’s pronouncement Vladimir Putin On the eve.

The decree that formalized the measure called for Russian forces to enter the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which lie in the Donbas region of eastern Russia. Ukraine.

At around 7:50 am, the index STOXX 600which includes the most traded European stocks on the markets, fell 0.09%, with 454 points.

US U.SPutin’s order also worried investors, aware of a greater risk of military conflict and international sanctions.

At 8:16 am, the dow jones down 0.24% to 33,927 points

already the S&P down 0.22% to 4,335 points

O Nasdaqin turn, was down 0.63%, at 13,907 points.

The actions indicated

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to clear positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) Brazilian Aluminum Company CBAV3 20.56 20.97 1.99% 21.14 2.82% 20.27 Petrorio PRIOR3 25.47 25.96 1.92% 26.34 3.42% 24.99 know SBSP3 39.49 40.10 1.54% 40.47 2.48% 38.92

Now Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) BTG BPAC11 24.57 24.93 1.47% – – 24.38 Atacadão CRFB3 17.40 17.66 1.49% – – 17.26 Petrorio PRIOR3 25.33 25.68 1.38% – – 25.14

Check out the investment methodology and analysts’ warnings:

BTG methodology: Asset with suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as asset with suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the trade must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at that point (suggested stop), without the operation being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with a gap, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.