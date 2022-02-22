A day after Putin’s announcement, Brazil says it defends ‘negotiated solution’ to crisis with Ukraine | Politics

The note came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent and announced the deployment of military troops to the region to “keep the peace”.

Russia has kept military personnel on the border with Ukraine. The United States says the country ruled by Putin wants to invade Ukraine. The Russian government, however, denies having any intention of invading.

“Given the situation created around the status of the self-proclaimed state entities of Donetsk and Luhansk, Brazil reaffirms the need to seek a negotiated solution, based on the Minsk Accords, and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of Russia and of Ukraine and the need to respect the principles of the United Nations Charter,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“[O Brasil] calls on all parties involved to prevent an escalation of violence and to establish, as soon as possible, channels of dialogue capable of peacefully addressing the situation on the ground,” added the Brazilian government.

Experts claim that the Russian movement could further inflame the crisis.

Western powers react to Russia’s decision to send troops to Ukraine

Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow

President Jair Bolsonaro was in Moscow last week, where he had a meeting with Putin. On the occasion, the Brazilian president said that Putin sought “peace” and declared that he was “in solidarity” with Russia.

On the same day, he tried to correct his speech by saying that Brazil was supportive of anyone who tried to resolve impasses peacefully. He later declared that he took “nobody’s” side.

Bolsonaro’s statements were criticized by the United States government, which saw the president’s trip to Russia at the “worst” moment, adding that Bolsonaro seems “to be on the other side”.

UN Security Council meets, strongly criticizes Russia

UN Security Council

The note released this Tuesday by Itamaraty also reproduces the statement by Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s permanent representative to the UN, during a debate at the United Nations Security Council on Monday – Brazil has returned to occupy a temporary vacancy on the collegiate.

“Brazil has been following the latest developments with extreme concern. In the current circumstances, we, in this Council, representing the international community, must reiterate the calls for immediate de-escalation and our firm commitment to support political and diplomatic efforts to create the conditions for a peaceful solution to this crisis”, said the diplomat.

The ambassador said a “first inescapable objective is to obtain an immediate ceasefire, with a comprehensive withdrawal of troops and military equipment” from the region. “Such a military disengagement will be an important step towards building trust between the parties, strengthening diplomacy and seeking a sustainable solution to the crisis,” he argued.