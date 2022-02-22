A four-decade-old palm tree has its first and only flowering, in Ceará; video | Ceará

One of three trees planted in the mid-1980s as part of a project by landscape designer Burle Marx began to bloom in the garden of the Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB) headquarters in Bairro Passaré, Fortaleza. The flowering, which has attracted the attention of residents of the neighborhood, only occurs once in a lifetime, and after that, the palm dies.

the plant is the Corypha umbraculifera, popularly called talipot. Native to southern India and Sri Lanka, it can reach 30 meters in height and has leaves of five meters in diameter. It is at the top that its beauty stands out, where the tiny flowers are born. The palm tree usually displays flowers when it reaches between 40 and 70 years of age.

According to Mario Fraga, from the BNB’s environmental management cell, this is the second tree of its kind to have blossomed since they arrived about 40 years ago and the process should last for the next six months.

“The first flowered in 2014. As this process is what precedes the death of the tree, we planted some seedlings in the garden to guarantee the next generations. The flowering process lasts six months. fruit, when the coconuts are born. After that, it starts to die”, he explains.

Fraga explains that unlike most other trees, the single flowering makes the talipot rare. After six months of flowering and fruiting, it needs to be plucked.

“During the process of death, it loses its flowers and fruits and begins to wither. That’s why we cut and remove the trunk, so it doesn’t fall on someone”, she highlights.

The lifespan depends a lot on the region where it is grown. In Brazil, where the predominant climate is tropical, the ripening process takes place faster, according to Mário.

The third tree in the 1980s wave has not yet flowered, but the expectation is that this will happen in the next five or ten years. While the next cycle does not start, the residents can admire the beauty of the curious plant for the next few months.

“It is close to one of the exits from the bank’s headquarters, it is possible to see it from the sidewalk, but whoever wants to go in to see it up close is not a problem,” he says.

