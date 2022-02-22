A Russian-Ukrainian war may come down to air defenses. How would the two countries be prepared? – Cavok Brazil

Russia needs to achieve air superiority at the start of a conflict to hasten the end of the war – and that is entirely possible against Ukraine alone – but a NATO airpower intervention would overturn Moscow’s chessboard. Here’s what you need to know about Russian, Ukrainian and NATO air forces if war happens.

If a war breaks out in Ukraine, its small air force is unlikely to last long and could resort to strikes against Russian forces. Meanwhile, Russia’s overwhelming advantage in fighter jets, attack aircraft and land-based missiles would hit the Ukrainian Air Force early on, leaving few, if any, places where Ukraine’s defense air power could hide.

Part I: The Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force has only 69 fighters in operation, according to Flight Global Air Forces Almanac 2022. This includes 43 Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 “Fulcrum” multirole fighter-bombers and 26 Sukhoi Su-27 “Flanker” air superiority fighters. All fighters were built during the Cold War, based in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic; Kiev inherited the fighters when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

In other words, all of Ukraine’s fighter jets are at least 31 years old, and the modern state has never bought a new fighter. The age problem is exacerbated by Ukraine’s inability to access new upgrades, weapons and spare parts for both types of planes, which archenemy Russia produces. It is unclear how many Ukrainian fighter jets are actually able to fly.

Kyiv has upgraded some MiGs and Sukhois with electronic upgrades (including a new radar and navigation system for the MiGs), navigation systems, helmet-mounted aiming systems, automatic flare dispensers, and a new aircraft computer for the Sukhois. However, the number of upgraded aircraft is apparently low and almost negligible. In 2020, Ukraine launched a new air force spending plan, Vision 2035, which provides for the purchase of $12 billion worth of new aircraft, including fighter jets likely purchased from NATO countries.

Ukraine also has a small fleet of attack aircraft. This includes 12 Su-24 “Fencer” aircraft, originally intended to carry out low-altitude strikes against NATO targets during the Cold War, as well as another 17 Su-25 “Frogfoot” close air support aircraft, similar in purpose to the American A. -10 Warthog.

The Army also operates 34 Mi-24 “Hind” attack helicopters. Again, all these aircraft predate the fall of the Soviet Union and are very old. Not only does this make them more difficult to operate and vulnerable to Russian fighter jets, but it also makes them very vulnerable to Russian air defenses, including low-level Tor air defense systems, medium-range Buk systems, and the long-range S systems. -400 “Triumph”.

Part II: The Russian Air Force

Russia, on the other hand, has a much larger air armada at its disposal. According to Flight Global’s 2022 Air Forces Almanac, Russia has more than 1,000 fighters, fighter-bombers and attack aircraft. While many are old, Moscow has updated a significant number of these aircraft with more modern technology and weapons.

For example, Russia has 350 Su-27 type aircraft, including newer Su-30SMs and the latest version, the Su-35 “Flanker-E”. Russia’s Su-27 types, unlike Ukraine’s, have newer and more powerful air-to-air radars, state-of-the-art avionics, and fully modernized air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

Although Russia’s air fleet is spread across the country, it can be quickly concentrated in any particular theater with relative ease. Russian air bases opposite Ukraine have also seen an uptick in activity as military aircraft from across the country are entering, possibly to participate in an air war.

However, air power is not strictly limited to fighters. Russia has installed S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems near the Russia-Ukraine and Belarus border. The S-400 – roughly equivalent to the American Patriot missile system – is formidable, capable of engaging aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and even ballistic missiles. The S-400’s maximum range of 248 miles would allow it to engage Ukrainian aircraft while staying in Russia, adding to the problems for Ukrainian pilots. Russian attack and assault transport helicopters are also focusing on the region and would allow Russia’s air assault forces (VDV) to capture and hold key objectives far behind Ukrainian lines.

Finally, Russian tactical ballistic missiles, particularly the short-range Iskander-M missile, would target Ukrainian command and control centers, supply depots, distribution points, and most importantly, air bases. According to the Wall Street Journal, Russian Iskander brigades, stationed in Russia, Belarus and occupied Crimea, can launch up to 448 missiles in an hour and are in a position to hit 95% of Ukrainian territory. The Iskander-M has a range of 310 miles, is equipped with a conventional 1,543-pound high-explosive or nuclear warhead, and is accurate to within 5 meters.

In the event of hostilities, the prognosis for the Ukrainian Air Force is grim. Russia would target Ukrainian air bases with airstrikes, Iskander-M strikes and artillery. And air bases are relatively easy to take out of service – even small amounts of debris can be dangerous to high-performance jet engines, which can suck it up and destroy fast-spinning fan blades. Any Ukrainian aircraft that manages to fly will encounter numerically superior Russian aircraft, and the closer to the border they fly, the greater the risk to Russian air defenses. Advancing Russian ground forces could even capture Ukrainian air bases, with those between the Dnieper River and the Russian border particularly vulnerable.

Part III: NATO Air Forces

Ukraine will likely lose air superiority in the first 24 hours of a potential war. The only possible way to change the balance of airpower is if NATO intervenes. For now, NATO air forces (read: primarily the US Air Force) are focusing on protecting the airspace of member countries adjacent to Ukraine, particularly Poland, Romania and the Baltic States of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

If NATO entered the conflict, a flurry of warplanes would enter Ukraine’s skies — including fifth-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35 — and bombers would fly from distant bases in the continental United States. In that case, Russia could quickly lose air superiority in Ukraine’s theater of operations and then see its ground forces relentlessly attacked from above.

If war breaks out, Russia will quickly take control of Ukrainian airspace, and with World War III, there’s not much anyone can do about it. Still, Ukraine has emerged as a bulwark of Russian expansionism, and NATO is beginning to understand the country’s importance in keeping Moscow in check.

The only consolation for the Ukrainian Air Force today is that if the country survives this crisis as an independent state, foreign aid will ensure that Ukraine is likely to have a much more modern – and lethal – air force in the future. If you survive.