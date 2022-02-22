A saint “no pops in the tongue”

Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark

(Mc 9.14-29)

At that time, when Jesus was coming down from the mountain with Peter, James and John and approaching the other disciples, they saw that they were surrounded by a large crowd. Some teachers of the Law were arguing with them. As soon as the crowd saw Jesus, they were surprised and ran to greet him. Jesus asked the disciples, “What do you argue with them?” Someone in the crowd replied, “Master, I have brought you my son who has a mute spirit. Each time the spirit attacks him, it throws him to the ground and he starts to foam, gnashes his teeth and goes completely stiff. I asked your disciples to cast out the spirit, but they could not.” Jesus said: O unbelieving generation! How long will I be with you? How long will I have to put up with you? Bring the boy here.” And they took the boy to him. When the spirit saw Jesus, it violently shook the boy, who fell to the ground and began to roll over and foam at the mouth. Jesus asked his father, “Since when has he been like this?” The father replied, “Since I was a child. And many times, the spirit has already cast him into fire and water to kill him. If you can do anything, he has pity on us and helps us”. Jesus said: “If you can!… Everything is possible for those who have faith”. The boy’s father said in a loud voice, “I have faith, but my lack of faith helps.” Jesus saw the crowd rushing to him. Then he commanded the unclean spirit: “Mute and deaf spirit, I command you to come out of the boy and never enter him again.” The spirit shook the boy violently, screamed, and left. The boy was like a dead man, and that’s why everyone said: “He’s dead!” But Jesus took the boy’s hand, lifted him up, and the boy stood up. After Jesus had entered the house, the disciples asked him alone, “Why are we not able to cast out the spirit?” Jesus replied, “This kind of demons cannot be cast out in any way except by prayer.”

Today we celebrate with great joy Saint Peter Damian, one of the few saints to receive the title of Doctor of the Church. Saint Peter Damião lived at the turn of the first to the second millennium and he lived in a period of deep crisis in the Church, so that, with his life and his apostolate, he shows us how we can face the difficulties we live today.

At the time of Saint Peter Damian, the Church suffered greatly from the fact that bishops and abbots were appointed by political power, which evidently meant that the Church was governed by people who had no vocation. Hence the tremendous problem of the unruly life of the clergy; that is, sins of impurity were almost the rule.

Pedro Damião himself suffered this in his childhood. He, the son of a very large family, was abandoned because his mother could not support him. Therefore, he was taken in by a woman, who had a sinful relationship with a priest. In this way, little Peter from childhood witnessed the sadness that he was a priest given over to impurity and unfaithful to his priestly promises.

Well, he who spent a period being, as it were, enslaved, was freed from these difficulties by his older brother Damião and then adopted his name, Pedro Damião. He entered the Camaldolese order, became a strict monk. But the crises of the Church did not allow him to stay only in a reclusive and contemplative life. He set out to fight, precisely to try to convince the clergy of the importance of purity. He then wrote his Liber Gomorrhianus (Book of Gomorrah), in which he denounced the impurities of the clergy. This, of course, brought him enormous persecution. Pope Saint Leo XI himself was impressed by the doctrine of that book, but he was greatly pressured by people who considered it exaggerated.

The fact is that St. Peter Damião achieved, with this hard preaching, a significant change in the clergy. Then came another pope, Eugene IX, who, seeing his great virtue, wanted to make him a cardinal and bishop. Pedro Damião did everything he could to escape the episcopate and the cardinal because he thought that it got in the way of his true vocation. However, after a lot of resistance, he did what the pope asked of him, and the pope even threatened him with excommunication so that he would accept to be sacred bishop.

So he left on a mission for so many other important things he needed to do. He had to face the issue of simonic ordinations, attesting to the Church’s faith that, despite being illicit, those ordinations were valid. He had to go to Germany to face Emperor Henry IV himself, who wanted a divorce. And Pedro Damião, firmly, stood against this scandalous reality of divorce and managed to get the Emperor to go back. Thus, he fulfilled several missions in the name of the Pope.

Saint Peter Damian, together with Pope Gregory VII, were great reformers of the Church of this time. Although he was not yet Pope, during the lifetime of Pedro Damião, Archdeacon Hildebrando, future Gregory VII, tried to convince Pedro Damião to be more diplomatic and accept the episcopate. It is interesting to note how these two saints had two completely different styles: one more diplomatic and pastoral, due to the need for the episcopate to help souls; another more cutting and incisive in his preaching. This is the great wealth of the Church. They were two great friends, although Pedro Damião, precisely because of Hildebrando’s insistence that he be a bishop, called Saint Hildebrando, the future Saint Gregory VII, “his holy satan”, that is, the enemy, because he wanted to make him accept the episcopal life.

May Saint Peter Damian intercede for us from Heaven, so that we can also live our mission today, without allowing the influence of the world and the temporal, economic and political powers to divert the Church from her evangelizing mission and, above all, do not place priests far away. of the path of purity and holiness to which they are called.