Accumulated, Mega-Sena can pay BRL 37 million this Tuesday

posted on 02/22/2022 06:00



Draw will be at 20 pm this Tuesday (22/2). Bets are available online and at lottery outlets – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The Mega-Sena prize has accumulated once again, and people from Brasilia have been visiting lottery houses in search of individual games and pools to try to become millionaires. And February has been a lucky month for some gamblers in the Federal District: in two weeks, four residents of the country’s capital hit dozens, hit the beam, but took home more than R$35,000. Now, with a prize of R$ 37 million up for grabs, expectations are rising. The draw will be this Tuesday (22/2), at 20 pm.

On the last day 12, three players from DF hit five of the six numbers drawn. Each of them won R$ 35 thousand. Last Saturday, despite having accumulated the prize, a brasiliense hit the same number of dozens and received R$ 76 thousand. The positive results have made some players resort to strategies to increase their chances of becoming a millionaire. Commercial manager of Sorte Online, a lottery services website, Ricardo Hahne, says it is necessary to analyze what interferes with the probabilities of winning.

In these types of virtual platforms, players have three possibilities for Mega-Sena: splitting — selecting dozens more than necessary to make a game of six numbers —; closing, which has the ability to eliminate repeated combinations and makes the ticket price more affordable; and the “bolão” — collective games in which it is possible to bet on more numbers and pay less, as the total amount is divided into quotas, and participants pay only for the amount purchased.

In the split, the cost of the bet increases in the same proportion and can cost thousands of reais. In the case of closing, Ricardo advises: “(The modality) can guarantee prizes for the secondary lanes (corner and court)”. In addition to these, there are two game options provided by Caixa, which are the little surprise, through which the system prepares the bet with random numbers, and the stubborn, which allows you to compete in contests in a row with the same ticket.

Professor of financial markets at the University of Brasília (UnB), César Bergo, recommends being careful when playing. “The main thing is to contain the euphoria and not make compromises beyond the possibilities. In case of winning, the orientation is to have discipline and be discreet. The first is important for when and how to spend. The second is about not bragging, so as not to attract attention. Mainly from malicious people”, he recommends.

To bet, simply visit a lottery shop or the Caixa website. The player must mark six to 15 numbers out of the 60 available. The ticket with the minimum number of tens costs R$ 4.50.