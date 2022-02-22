After 25 years, BC suspends Banorte’s extrajudicial liquidation

The Central Bank of Brazil began to lift the extrajudicial liquidation of Banco Banorte SA, which had been placed on May 24, 1996, releasing the institution’s controlling group, its affiliates and other companies to resume control of the activities.

In this way, the process of extrajudicial liquidation of Banorte begins with the supervision of the Central Bank of Brazil and following the provisions of Law No. years old. The creditors were served within what was agreed between the parties.

With the end of the extrajudicial liquidation, there will be a change in the regime for ordinary liquidation, which will follow what is governed by Law No. 6,404/1976. In this format, the new company will be under the responsibility of the Baptista da Silva family, controllers of Banorte, who will manage the assets from now on.

Banco Banorte was the second largest bank based in the Northeast in terms of assets and a pioneer in a large number of development actions in the Brazilian financial system. In 1996, it merged with Banco Bandeirante SA It underwent intervention and its extrajudicial liquidation was decreed, an act that is now being lifted.

According to the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, held on November 26 of last year, the extract of which was published last Friday, the suspension of the Company’s Extrajudicial Liquidation regime was approved by conversion into ordinary liquidation with payment to the Central Bank of R$ 187.7 million by shareholders with bonds and credits held by the BC itself.

As a result, the two controlling companies of the former Banco Banorte, Una Participações e Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA and Baptista da Silva Participações e Projetos SA, receive the assets that had been pledged in guarantee for the payment of the bank’s creditors and begin to operate normally in the market.

The two companies are renamed Santa Luzia Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA, a vehicle so that it can operate in the market, especially in the real estate market and other non-financial companies.

THE FRIEND IN THE SQUARE



Jorge Baptista da Silva, president of Banco Nacional do Norte SA – DISCLOSURE



The National Bank of the North, Banorte was created by businessman and textile engineer Jorge Amorim Baptista da Siva. He was the son of Manoel Mendes Baptista da Silva and Maria Thereza Ribeiro de Amorim and was born on June 19, 1923. He graduated in Textile Engineering in England, but it was the bank that changed his life. He passed away on September 30, 2014.

Manoel Mendes was a venture captain and founded his own bank on October 12, 1942, in the face of the prohibition by the former Superintendence of Currency and Credit (Sumoc), now the Central Bank, of companies to finance productive activities.

At the time, the group led by Mendes financed the production of sugarcane and received payment in sugar, selling the product to the international market. Angered by Sumoc’s decision, he founded his own bank, Banco Nacional do Norte SA

The death of his father, in 1962, meant that Jorge Baptista took over the management of the bank and Cotonificio da Torre, also owned by the family. And he was a respected and successful businessman in several sectors. He led companies such as Pedra Cerâmica Santo Antônio, which competed with Oficina Cerâmica Brennand in the high-resistance flooring segment.

His personal passion for fabrics made him head of one of the strongest companies in the textile sector in the Northeast, Cotonifício da Torre, one of the first cotton processing industries in Pernambuco.

The presence of the textile complex was so great that the name of the factory ended up originating the neighborhood of the same name. Security companies, real estate surveillance, graphics and even the Gravatahy advertising agency were at Banorte’s operational base.

He spent nearly four decades in charge of the bank. Until when, on May 25, 1996, the institution was intervened by the Central Bank and then sold to Banco Bandeirante. Afterwards, the assets went to Unibanco.

MEGABANK PRECURSOR



Branch of Banco Nacional do Norte SA – DISCLOSURE



One of Banorte’s hallmarks was the special attention to new banking technologies, with the improvement of communication between branches. The bank has always been appreciated for its support of Northeastern culture. And a strong presence in the industrial sector as a financial agent for Northeastern production.

The bank acted in all areas of the banking segment, being one of the forerunners of what later came to be called the multiple bank from which the current megabanks that dominate all activities in the financial market came from.

Jorge Baptista was, for three terms, a member of the National Monetary Council, which at the time was chaired by former Minister of Finance Mário Henrique Simonsen.

With his seat on the Council, the Pernambuco banker had full communication with the presidents of the Central Bank. During these terms he was accompanied by another northeasterner, João Carlos Paes Mendonça, then president of Abras and Bompreço.

A lover of the visual arts Baptista da Silva encouraged Banorte’s agencies to value the Northeastern tradition and liked to see pieces and works of art by artists from the region, mainly from Pernambuco, at the bank’s headquarters and branches.

At the time of the intervention and liquidation, one of the blocks of assets that drew the most attention was the amount of works of fine arts that the bank had inventoried.



Banco Nacional do Norte SA – DISCLOSURE



PERFORATED CARD TIME

In the early 1970s, when conventional banking communication was possible through punched cards, Banorte began to develop the idea of ​​taking the automation that was already working in the “heart” of the bank to the end, in the branches.

The concept was to have the basics to serve the customer, regardless of what was happening behind it, but when the bank proposed to buy the equipment, the plans were interrupted by the market reserve, which began in 1975 and prohibited the importation of computers. It was there that Digirede emerged, a company created by a consultant at Banorte, Arnon Schreiber, who carried out the initiative in partnership with the bank.

Digirede has become the channel for expanding the technology developed in Pernambuco throughout the country. So much so that it appears alongside Banorte in terms of importance in records such as the book Tecnologia Bancária no Brasil, by several authors, published by FGV in 2010 .

Thanks to Banorte’s purchases, Digirede became the automation leader in Brazil. Branches of practically all banks were automated with the solution developed by her. The curious thing is that there was no HD, it was the 8-inch floppy disk. And each CPU had a splendid memory of only 64k.

CREATIVE ADVERTISING



Banco Nacional do Norte SA supported the Northeastern culture among the Quinteto Violado. – DISCLOSURE



One of Banco Banorte’s hallmarks was its advertising, through which dozens of artists passed, lending their voices, from Luiz Gonzaga, Elba Ramalho and Quinteto Violado. But the slogan “The friend in the square” created by publicist Mario Leão Ramos, from the Abaeté agency, was what made him known nationally.

The concept was incorporated by the bank in its actions, from being a communication strategy to a market strategy of the bank as a financial agent of production.

The bank structured its communication around the concept and became known for innovations, including one that transformed the post-dated check into a receivable.

This happened when a bank manager arrived at a fabric warehouse in Cais de Santa Rita and saw that he kept a drawer with hundreds of post-dated checks separated by dates. Every day an employee took the checks and deposited them. Banorte proposed bringing forward the working capital stopped in a receivable. The custody of post-dated checks that became national was born.

AND THE INTERVENTION CAME

Done at night, in São Paulo, by the president of the BC, Gustavo Loyola, the liquidation of Banorte surprised the financial market. The expectation was that the merger with Banco Bandeirantes, announced at the end of the previous year, would be completed.

But the deal, however, did not materialize and the intervention followed the same lines as the merger of Nacional’s banking operations by Unibanco. Bandeirantes has, as of now, taken over the banking operations of Banorte, branches, employees and systems. Banorte’s branches were under the management of Bandeirantes. Customers and depositors have lost free movement of their funds

At the time, at least R$ 240 million were lent to the bank through the BC rediscount line. Caixa Econômica Federal took over the R$220 million real estate loan portfolio. At the time, Banorte had 83 branches and 3,000 employees.