After a week with the new website up, BC still expects 5.8 million queries about forgotten money









After a week with the system up and running, about 5.8 million people and companies with money forgotten in banks still haven’t consulted the SVR (Values ​​Receivable System). According to the Central Bank, of the 28 million CPF and CNPJ with balance receivable in this first stage, 22.1 million have accessed the site so far.

Altogether, the estimated value in non-payment accounts is R$ 8 billion. The BC estimate is the payment of R$ 3.9 billion in the first stage, which began with consultations on February 13 and is scheduled to begin on March 7. The other R$ 4.1 billion must be paid in the second stage, starting on May 2.

The website that allows identifying these values ​​and requesting the return recorded 102.701 million searches by CPF and CNPJ, from the night of February 13 to the night of last Sunday (20). Of this total, 100.151 million correspond to individuals, and 2.550 million to legal entities.











According to BC data, 21.886 million citizens have balances in old accounts, and 251,243 companies have verified the existence of amounts to be recovered.

The query is made on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Just enter the CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth, to find out if there are any residual balances to be withdrawn.

But the amounts receivable will only be known at the time of the redemption, which has been staggered into three groups to avoid a bank run. The division of appointments was made according to the year of birth or creation of the company.







Scheduling for redemption of values





• For those born and for companies created before 1968, the consultation and redemption scheduling period will be between March 7th and 11th, with a recap on the 12th.

• For those who were born or created the company between 1968 and 1983, the interval is from March 14 to 18, with a recap on the 19th.

• For people born or companies created after 1983, the appointment will be between March 21st and 25th, with a recap on the 26th.

To know how much you will get back, the user must be registered on the platform. gov.br from the federal government, with a silver or gold access level — both modalities require more authentication, such as facial recognition and authorization via the bank’s application.

For a part of the people who make the inquiry, the indication that appears is that new access must be made from May 2, when another phase will be opened on the platform, to include more forgotten balances.