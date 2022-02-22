After defeat to Atlético-MG, Flamengo targets Brazilian team defender for new goalkeeper

Flamengo has been looking for a top goalkeeper since the beginning of 2022, and the defeat to Atlético-MG, by the Supercup, intensified the search. Chosen as a starter by Paulo Sousa, Hugo had a good – and praised – performance during the penalty shootout, but he missed the first goal scored by the Minas Gerais club, still in the 90 minutes of the match. Despite the coach’s support, requests for a name of weight increased among the red-black crowd.

With Diego Alves inconstant, given the physical problems he has had since last year, the Flamengo board raised the name of Santos, from Athletico-PR, on the agenda. With a stint with the Brazilian team, the defender has a good evaluation by the carioca clubhowever, his link with Hurricane runs until 2023, which increases the value of a possible departure from the club from Paraná.

Santos awaits a proposal from Rubro-Negro, who can pay a much higher salary than the archer currently earns. Despite Flamengo’s haste to speed up negotiations, the situation between both should evolve only after the decisions of the Recopa, against Palmeiras, which the goalkeeper will start for Athletico-PR. The Paraná board is aware of the interest in Rio, but has not yet confirmed any proposals made.

The arrival of a goalkeeper could bring an end to the trajectory of Diego Alves at Flamengo, since his contract ends in December of this year. In addition, the current goalkeeper has known the bench since the end of last year and can seek other opportunities in the market. Meanwhile, Hugo continues as a red-black bet and matures his technique under the command of Paulo Sousa and the goalkeeper coach of the Portuguese coaching staff.