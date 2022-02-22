After failing with Luís Castro, Corinthians probes technician wanted by Santos, says portal

20 days have passed since Sylvinho’s resignation from the technical command of the Corinthians and so far, Timão has not been able to fill the gap left in the position. Although he had established talks with the Portuguese Luís Castro, negotiations stalled and the Alvinegra management saw Castro practically seal a deal with Botafogo.

However, this Monday (21), it came to light that the Almighty probed another option, also from Portugal. This is Ricardo Soares, who, according to the TNT Sports portal, received signals from Parque São Jorge about possibilities of coaching Corinthians.

By establishing Ricardo Soares as one of their favorites, Corinthians competes with Santos, who also have a coach as one of their targets. Soares’ contract with his club, Gil Vicente, from Portugal, runs until 2023. The professional’s staff confirms the interest of Brazilian teams, but declares no official offer has been presented.

The investigation by TNT Sports states that Ricardo Soares is interested in developing a great project in South American football, but for that, an agreement between the clubs would be needed. In turn, Timão does not disclose information about its movement in the market and says that it will comment only when it manages to close the deal with its new coach.