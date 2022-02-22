After rape complaint, Mexican is sentenced to 7 years in prison and 100 lashes in Qatar

Under sharia law, in force in Qatar, a person who commits adultery is sentenced to seven years in prison and 100 lashes. That was the sentence handed down to 27-year-old Mexican Paola Schietekat after filing a rape complaint. The man who allegedly sexually abused her stated, during face-to-face interrogation with the victim, that they were in an extramarital relationship. The information is from UOL.

Paola worked as an economist for the company Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is responsible for building stadiums and structures for the upcoming 2022 World Cup. That’s why she was in Qatar, the country that will host the championship.

However, her participation in the projects was interrupted after a man entered her dormitory, which was in the city of Doha, on June 6, 2021, and raped her.

After the abuse, Paola contacted the Mexican consulate in Qatar and was accompanied by the consul, Luis Ancona, to a police station to file a crime report. To corroborate the report, they presented a medical report and photos of purple bruises left by the man on the woman’s arms, shoulders and back.

“When I was asked if I wanted a restraining order, do nothing or go to the extreme, I froze, from shock, fear and lack of sleep. I went back to consult the consul, who recommended going all the way,” Paola said in an interview with journalist Julio Astillero.

Then the police arrested the suspect and took him to the police station. When questioned, he stated that he had an extramarital relationship with Paola. After that, she stopped being treated as a victim and began to answer for adultery.

A court in Doha cleared the man of the prosecution and convicted the Mexican woman.

departure from the country

After the sentence, the company Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy mediated the emergency departure of Paola from Qatar, on July 25, 2021.

“I have never breathed more relieved than when my passport was stamped. In Mexico, adrenaline slowed and a slower, yet equally complex and painful process began,” she reported.

However, the process continues in the Arab country. On the 14th, Paola was summoned for the second hearing, but neither she, her lawyer and representatives of the Mexican consulate attended.

As a result, the hearing was rescheduled for March 6.

On the 17th, Paola met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, to elaborate a new approach, since, according to the economist, she wants to return to Qatar.

