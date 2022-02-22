Agreement with 777 Partners provides for an injection of R$ 700 million over three years in Vasco’s football | vasco

The news of the agreement with 777 Partners made part of the fans dream of better days at Vasco, with greater investment power in football. Immediately, the club will receive R$ 70 million, if the loan is approved by the Deliberative Council, which could happen this week. The contract, however, provides for a much larger revenue injection. The American group will have to invest R$ 700 million over the next three years.

In addition to the initial R$ 70 million, 777 Partners are committed to injecting R$ 120 million shortly after the partners’ approval at the General Assembly, which still has no date to take place. With this, in 2022, the total amount foreseen for Vasco’s football is R$ 190 million.

The values ​​for the next few years were not revealed, but the ge found that the bulk of the investment will be made in 2023, if Vasco returns to Serie A. In total, the promise is to invest R$ 700 million over the next three years.

1 of 2 Josh Wander (777 partner), Jorge Salgado and Jorge Arciniegas (777 sports director) pose with club shirts — Photo: Disclosure Josh Wander (777 partner), Jorge Salgado and Jorge Arciniegas (777 sports director) pose with club shirts — Photo: Disclosure

When does the first pix fall?

The expectation is that the bridge loan, in the amount of R$ 70 million, will fall until next week. The board has already forwarded a letter to the Fiscal Council, which will send its opinion to the Deliberative Council. Then the chairman of the council, Carlos Fonseca, will call a meeting to vote on the loan. Vasco works to make this happen this week.

If approved, by contact, 777 Partners has one week to deposit R$ 70 million in Vasco’s account. Informally, however, the parties have agreed that the transfer will be made the day after approval.

If the SAF is not approved by Vasco, the club will have to return the money, in installments, with interest, as a normal loan.

Late wages, debt and investment in the cast

It is a fact that, with the expectation of receiving R$ 70 million in the coming days, Vasco is already planning what to do with the money. Immediately, the idea is to pay off emergency debts, such as late salaries and delays with suppliers.

The club will also use the money to pay installments of the agreement with the RCE (Regime Centralizado de Execuções) in relation to civil and labor debts, in addition to installments of the agreement with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), in relation to tax debts. .

Obviously, however, a good part of the resources will be used for investment in the cast. The club is looking for more qualified reinforcements for Serie B, but names have not yet been dealt with.

777 Partners was founded in 2015. Based in Miami, United States, the company invests in different fields: aviation, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment.

In football, the company fully bought Genoa, from Italy, and acquired a minority stake in Sevilla, from Spain. There is also interest in buying other teams, in Europe and beyond.

777 also has stakes in a company that operates in Brazilian football, 1190 Sports, responsible for selling broadcasting rights for the Brazilian Championship.

Still in the field of football broadcasts, the company invests in Fanatiz, a streaming service that mainly shows football championships for the United States market.

