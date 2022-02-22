ALL about the new trade controversy

The call “fruit blow” has generated negative repercussions for the Municipal Market of São Paulo or just market. The case came to light on social media after people reported having paid amounts between R$100 and R$1,200 for trays of fruit in the space because they felt embarrassed.

In the midst of the testimonies, made on an Instagram profile with more than 14 thousand followers, countless users reported that they ended up paying for products with abusive values, alleging shame and even fear.

While many users saw the situation as being resolved with just a “no” to the seller, behavioral experts explain that a moral embarrassment can make a person buy fruit without actually being comfortable with the situation.

And this may be related to the environment created by the sellers, making it difficult for the person to deny the offer and move on. In the case of tourists, it ends up being more difficult to escape. This is what Sibele Dias de Aquino, a specialist in consumer psychology at the Brazilian Society of Psychology (SBP) explains:

“It all starts when the seller already offers the fruit for the customer to taste, for free. This issue of offering the fruit is a technique – obviously they may not know it, but it has a very strong psychological effect. It’s a persuasion technique. This can captivate and engage the person in a future decision. The name of this in social psychology is ‘foot in the door’ because it is exactly to start introducing a behavior in the customer.”

But is it a scam or not?

Complaints made by customers led to the banning of three boxes in the last week at Mercadão. According to the allegations, employees used to offer free fruit for visitors to try.

However, then they would set up trays with very high values. In addition, the weighing was done in grams instead of kilograms, which confused consumers. According to reports, those who refused to buy were pressured or cursed.

To understand the case, the specialist in consumer law, Bruno Boris, declares that the practice of not being clear when passing on the price of a product to the consumer goes against the guidelines of the Consumer Protection Code.

“In fact, their price is way above average, the fruits are even of good quality, but there is a practice of not making it very clear to the consumer the price he will pay during the sale”, said the expert.

According to him, to help with this issue, the customer, during the weighing, should demand more clarity from the seller regarding the price of the fruit to avoid headaches. In addition, another tip is to request the invoice for what was paid, as the document serves as evidence for possible cases of complaint in Procon or Small Claims Court.