Almost 2 million people can be included in the payment of PIS/Pasep after analysis by Dataprev | Economy



About 22 million Brazilians will benefit from the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, totaling more than R$20 billion – lkzmiranda – Pixabay – Creative Commons

Published 02/21/2022 15:32

Although the PIS/Pasep 2021 salary allowance payment schedule, referring to the 2020 base year, has already started, the federal government has determined that Dataprev review the beneficiary records. In this way, more than 1.9 million people can be included and be entitled to receive the allowance of R$ 1,212.

Dataprev reported that worker registrations are being reviewed and reprocessing will be completed by March 15. The number of reviews represents 3.5% of the total number of registrations verified by the company – which was 55 million.

“Due to inconsistencies in the information in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS) – sent by the companies – it was necessary to carry out a more accurate reprocessing of the information, work in progress by Dataprev. The objective is to guarantee the correct rights of workers and avoid the need to of requests for additional revisions,” Dataprev said.

The federal government reinforced that all eligible workers will receive funds from the Union. The results will be available, as of March 16, in the “Carteira de Trabalho Digital” application and/or work services platform on the Gov.br Portal.

It should be noted that of the universe of 55 million CPFs that had some registration with RAIS or e-Social in 2020, Dataprev completed the processing of 96.5%, with the following results: 22.7 million eligible to receive the benefit, 30.4 million ineligible, 1.9 million in need of additional processing (3.5% of registrations). This is the first time that e-Social records are used for the granting of the salary bonus.

The payment of the allowance began on the 8th of this month for private sector workers registered with PIS. On the 15th, civil servants began to receive the Pasep.

The salary allowance calendar will continue until March 31 and March 24, respectively, PIS and Pasep. However, the release for withdrawal will be available until December 29th.

In PIS, paid by Caixa Econômica, the payment schedule follows a scale according to the month of birth. With Pasep, payment will be made by Banco do Brasil following the registration number of the allowance.

Who is entitled to the allowance?

To receive the salary bonus, the worker must have been registered with PIS for at least five years, have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year, have performed remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 consecutive days or no, in the base year considered for calculation, in addition to having your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

To consult the benefit, the worker can access the website www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial and follow the steps indicated. For this, you must have the PIS number (PIS/Pasep) at hand.

How to calculate?

The calculation of the value of the benefit corresponds to the number of months worked in the base year multiplied by 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage in force on the date of payment. Currently, the minimum value is R$ 1,212.

The worker must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract by a company in the base year, a requirement to be entitled to the Salary Allowance, and each month worked is equivalent to 1/12 of the minimum wage in the amount of the benefit, with the period equal to or longer than 15 days will count as a full month.

Therefore, those who worked for 12 months receive the full national salary. Those who have less time registered in the portfolio must divide the minimum amount by 12 months and multiply it by the number of months worked. For example, who worked for 5 months in 2020, just divide 1,212 by 12, which results in 101 and multiply by 5 (months worked), which totals R$ 505 to receive.