Aloy gets sweaty in hot environments

Horizon Forbidden West has been catching players’ attention thanks to the wealth of detail, but Guerrilla Games has left a few things to discover as the community explores the Forbidden West. One of them happens when Aloy is in warmer areas of the map and has sweat on the skin of her face.

Several screenshots have been shared over the past few days showing the feature clearly working. Check out Huntress Nora’s face as she battles the machines and copes with the heat of her surroundings:

Aloy sweats in real time in hotter areas, the details are insane!!! #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/35JLXszSDi — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) February 20, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West has amazing details. Aloy begins to sweat and turn red when we are in hot areas. 😮 pic.twitter.com/8KOkI5FzLp — marlis (@marlisjun) February 14, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West ,Aloy can sweat if the weather is hot and complain about it! from GamingDetails

Le sens du détail : when on est dans un endroit chaud, Aloy transpire… (Outil photo Ps5) #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/dnKMJ0CNZh — Chloé Woitier ☕ (@W_Chloe) February 19, 2022

This change happens in real-time while exploring Horizon Forbidden West. In the comments, most of the authors of the publications revealed that they didn’t make the captures using Photo Mode — it’s just the Guerrilla magic and the “Share” button working.

