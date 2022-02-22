American Airlines changes flight schedule between Miami and São Paulo

Due to delays in the delivery of aircraft by Boeing, the American Airlines announced that it will reduce the frequency of its flights between Miami (MIA) and São Paulo (GRU) during the American summer.

“Further reducing our international flights this summer was a difficult decision, but ultimately it is the right one for our team members and customers alike.” said to American. American is currently operating 3 daily flights between the two cities.

The lack of aircraft forced the company to sacrifice some routes as Boeing delayed delivery of model 787-8 aircraft. As the European market is stronger at this time, due to the summer in the northern hemisphere, the company decided to reduce the frequency of some operations. Check out the statement issued by American:

New from @AmericanAir via an SEC filing: an update on their summer 2022 schedule due to delays with @BoeingAirplanes 787s. pic.twitter.com/RgYXCWaMy3 — Ross Feinstein (@RossFeinstein) February 18, 2022

flight schedule

According to the company’s system, the company will operate a single daily flight between the 1st of July and the 29th of October:

Route: GRU – MIA

Flight: AA930

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER

Frequency: daily

Departure: 21:25

Arrival: 05:00

Route: MIA – GRU

Flight: AA929

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER

Frequency: daily

Departure: 19:45

Arrival: 5:15 am

American’s 777-300ER

American Airlines’ Boeing 777-300ER accommodates up to 304 passengers in 4 travel classes:

First class

8 seats in 1-2-1 configuration

Executive class

52 seats in 1-2-1 configuration

Premium Economy Class

28 seats in 2-4-2 configuration

*(pictured below at 787-9)

Economic class

216 seats in 3-4-3 configuration

If you had flights with American Airlines between July and October, check your reservation for possible cancellations due to this reduction in operations to Brazil.

With information from The Wall Street Journal