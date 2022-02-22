American family reunites with dog that was lost for 12 years – Monet

+



The dog Zoey’s reunion with her former owner (Photo: Facebook)

An American family is reunited with a dog that disappeared 12 years ago. The American newspaper New York Post reports that the dog Zoey was given to her first owners thanks to the chip installed by them in her neck shortly after her birth.

Along with the New York Post story, California authorities released a video showing Zoey’s reunion with her first owner. Watch the video at the end of the text.

According to the international press, the dog was found on a rural property in the city of Stockton, California. Officials from the San Joaquin County Police Department reported that the animal appeared “old and in poor health” when found.

The place where Zoey was found is 96 km from her former home, in Lafayette, also in California, from where she fled in 2010. It has been missing for so many years that the company that manufactured the chip present in the dog is now closed, having closed its operations. activities in 2015.

“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” said Michelle, the owner of the newly found dog. “We adopted her at six months, along with her twin. They had been with us for six months, then one day we went out for 20 minutes and she was gone”.

Even though they lived in another location, the previous owners kept the phone present on the chip, which allowed the authorities to find them. Michelle said: “I definitely didn’t expect this to happen, I’m so thrilled.”

Zoey’s story is reminiscent of the plot of ‘On the Way Home’ (2019), directed by Charles Martin Smith and starring W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon. The film shows a little dog that travels 643 km, for a few years, to find its owner again.

Scene from On the Way Home (2019) (Photo: Reproduction)

Watch the video released by California authorities below that shows Zoey’s reunion with her first owner: