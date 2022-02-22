Americanas says that instability on the sites can lead to delays in order deliveries | Technology

With websites offline since last Sunday (20), Americanas says that the situation could harm the delivery of purchases, according to a post made on the group’s official profiles on Twitter this Monday (21). In addition to the site that bears the group’s name, the Submarino and Shoptime pages are inoperative.
The Americanas and Submarino websites went offline more than 24 hours ago. Shoptime’s was suspended this Monday, around noon. The company says the reasons were “security issues”, without detailing whether there was a hacker attack.
Responding to users on Twitter, Americanas informs that orders placed on the site should be delayed
Brand apps are also not working normally. In the Americanas and Shoptime app, there is a warning about the problem, in the Submarino app, the store home is loaded, but it is not possible to access any product. Physical stores were not affected.according to the company.
Americanas shares fell 6% this Monday, on Bovespa.
Unable to access the stores’ website or app, some users turned to Twitter to get information about their orders. Responding to consumers, the official profile of Americanas informs that “all orders will be delivered, but due to site instabilities, there may be delays”.
Americanas also reinforces that it is using “technical and specialist resources to normalize [a situação] safely as soon as possible.” But there is no forecast of resumption.
Submarino informs that delivery of orders may be delayed
Procon Carioca and SP have notified Americanas so that it can provide explanations about deadlines related to purchase regrets, exchanges or repairs, considering the time the pages are offline. The group’s shares fell during Monday’s trading session.
“Considering that the Americanas e-commerce stores are visited daily by thousands of people and with the aim of investigating possible violations of consumer rights, Procon Carioca launched the Preliminary Investigation”, explains the executive director of Procon Carioca, Igor Costa.
Shoptime informs that it suspended part of the servers for security reasons