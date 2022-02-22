Aras asks STF to withdraw secrecy from Covid-19 CPI developments

PGR argued that justice secrecy hampers the access of society, those investigated and the press to the investigative measures adopted after the Commission’s report

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Arasasked the Federal Court of Justice (STF) this Monday, 21, to remove the secrecy of the preliminary investigations generated after the final report of the Covid-19 CPI in the Senate. The PGR sent ten investigations to the Supreme Court on November 25. Of these, nine are under judicial secrecy. Aras argued that secrecy jeopardizes the access of society, the investigated and the press to the investigative measures already adopted, “making it difficult to follow up on diligences, expertise, information, documents, data and analyzes that appear in the investigation.” The attorney general has been charged by the commission’s senators for acting on the final report’s indictment requests. In the request sent to the STF, Aras defended that secrecy should be restricted to “evidence, which may exist, that have been obtained by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry subject to jurisdiction”.