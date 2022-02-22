Assaí (ASAI3) has a 76% higher profit in the 4th quarter, with tax credits

Retailer Assaí (ASAI3) recorded a 76% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled R$ 527 million, driven by tax credits.

According to the company, credits of R$ 241 million were recognized referring to investment subsidies, which, as provided for by law, are excluded from the calculation basis of IRPJ and CSLL of the amount constituted in the tax incentive reserve (R$ 709 million) .

In 2021, net income exceeded R$1.6 billion, a growth of 60.5% compared to 2020. In the year, the impact of tax credits was R$470 million.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

More Assaí balance sheet data

Net revenue totaled R$11.556 billion in 4Q21, up 8.1% from the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the consistent performance of stores opened in the last 12 months (+11.0%) and the acceleration of openings in the quarter, with 21 new stores compared to the 9 openings carried out in 4Q20, prove the company’s high execution capacity.

Same-store sales (SSS) dropped 3.1%, impacted by the strong comparison base (+19.4% in 4Q20) and the reduction in the population’s purchasing power resulting from the high level of inflation in last two years and the decrease in emergency aid compared to 2020.

Financial

The net financial result was negative by R$287 million in the quarter, an increase of 44.9% over the financial losses in 4Q20.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 3.6% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 911 million.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 7.9% in the 4th quarter of 2021, down 0.3 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Assaí’s gross profit totaled R$1.989 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 9% compared to 4Q20.

The company’s gross margin was 17.2% between October and December 2021, up 0.2 percentage point.

indebtedness

In relation to net debt, the company recorded an increase of 28.9%, to R$ 5.351 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 1.91 times, an increase of 0.15 times compared to 4Q20, reflecting the acceleration of investments in expansion that totaled more than R$ 3 billion in the year.

Assaí Dividends (ASAI3)

Management also proposed dividends to be distributed, for the year ended December 31, 2021, in the amount of R$224 million, which excludes the tax incentive reserve related to the recognition of subsidy credits for investments of R$709 million.

Also, during the year, interest on equity (JSCP) was paid in the net amount of R$56 million. Therefore, the amount referring to the remaining portion of dividends is R$168 million, corresponding to R$0.12507694 per common share, calculated as shown below.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related