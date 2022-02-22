Assaí profit (ASAI3) reaches R$ 527 million in 4Q21, up 76% – Money Times

O assaí (ASAI3) recorded a 76.3% growth in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, to R$ 527 million, according to the report released by the company this Monday (21).

In 2021, profit reached R$ 1.6 billion, an expansion of 60.5% compared to a year earlier.

The result was impacted by the recognition of tax credits:

(i) R$216 million (R$175 million in net revenue and R$41 million in financial result arising from monetary restatement) referring to the unconstitutionality of the inclusion of ICMS in the PIS and COFINS calculation basis; and

(ii) R$85 million (R$81 million in income tax and social contribution and R$4 million in the financial result, resulting from monetary restatement) referring to the unconstitutionality of the taxation of the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and of the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) on the SELIC rate received by the taxpayer in the repetition of undue tax.

In the fourth quarter, Assaí recognized credits of R$241 million referring to investment subsidies, which, as provided for by law, are excluded from the IRPJ and CSLL calculation basis of the amount constituted in the tax incentive reserve (R$709 million ).

As a result, the total impact of tax credits on annual net income was R$470 million.

Sales

The company’s net revenue reached a record of R$ 11.5 billion in the quarter, representing a growth of 8.1% in the annual comparison, supported by the performance of stores opened in the last 12 months (+11%) and by the acceleration of openings in the time course.

The SSS (Same Store Sales) indicator fell by 3.1% in the quarter due to the strong comparison base (+19.4% a year earlier) and the reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians in a scenario of high inflation.

In the year, net revenue totaled BRL 41.8 billion, up 16.5% over the BRL 35.9 billion reported in 2020. According to Assaí, the advance is explained by:

(i) solid performance of organic expansion (+12.1%), due to the rapid maturation of stores opened in the last 12 months;

(ii) increase in SSS (+4.8%), despite a high comparison base (+14% in 2020);

(iii) successful commercial strategy, adapting the assortment to the needs and preferences of each region, as well as the challenging macroeconomic and sanitary context; and

(iv) the gradual return of the B2B public to stores with the evolution of vaccination in the second half of the year, despite the caution given the advance of the pandemic in Brazil.

In the fourth quarter, Assaí reached adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$911 million, up 3.6% year-on-year. From January to December 2021, the result rose 23.1% and totaled BRL 3.3 billion.

expansion of stores

Assaí ended 2021 with 28 openings, 24 of which were organic, and four conversions from other formats, totaling 212 stores in operation.

For 2022, the company expects to open approximately 50 new stores, including the first wave of conversions of Extra hypermarkets (about 40 stores), with opening in the second half of the year.