Asteroid approaches Earth this Monday (21); learn how to watch live

Asteroid 1999 VF22, considered potentially dangerous, makes its closest approach to Earth in a century this Monday (21). When it is at the closest point to our planet, the space rock will be about 5.4 million kilometers, a distance equivalent to about 14 times that of the Earth and the Moon. it online.

Discovered in 1999 through the Catalina Sky Survey, asteroid 1999 VF2 has a diameter of approximately 310 meters and orbits the Sun every one and a half years. Members of the Virtual Telescope project captured a photo of the asteroid on February 11, using the Elena telescope. Check out:

Photo of asteroid 1999 FV22 captured on February 11, at a distance of approximately 23 million kilometers (Image: Reproduction/Virtual Telescope Project)

The image was produced in a single 300-second exposure, in which the telescope followed the apparent motion of the asteroid. At the time of recording, 1999 VF22 was about 23 million kilometers from Earth, slowly approaching our planet. Astronomers plan to use the Goldstone Radar Antenna facility in California to conduct observations of the rock until the 24th.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

1999 VF22 is traveling at a speed of 25.1 km/s relative to Earth. Despite passing at a safe distance from us, the asteroid is considered potentially dangerous precisely because its orbit brings it close to our planet – so much so that, on February 23, 2150, it will return to pass a little closer to us. .

How to watch the asteroid approach live

You can follow the asteroid’s passage with the Virtual Telescope. Project team members will conduct an online, live stream of observations in Rome, Italy, where the project is based.

The broadcast starts at 9 pm Brasília time and can be followed on the project’s website or in the video below — but it is worth remembering that, depending on weather conditions, there may be time changes.

Source: Virtual Telescope; Via: Space.com, EarthSky