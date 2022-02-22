At the UN, countries condemn acts by Russia; country representative says he is ‘open to diplomacy’ | World

The United Nations (UN) and most member countries of the Security Council on Monday night (21) condemned Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of separatist republics in Ukraine and to send troops to the regions.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees recognizing the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk (the breakaway regions) and calling on the defense ministry that “Russia’s Armed Forces (take over in the ) peacekeeping functions”.

“Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders will remain unchanged, regardless of Russia’s statements and actions,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Ukraine asked Russia to overturn the decision and “return to the negotiating table and proceed with an immediate and verifiable withdrawal of its occupation troops”.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said President Vladimir Putin’s talk of a “peacekeeping force” to justify entry into separatist territories was absurd. “We know what they really are,” she said.

The UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, regretted Russia’s decisions and actions. “The coming hours and days will be critical. The risk of a major conflict is real and must be avoided at all costs,” she said at the emergency meeting convened mainly by Western countries.

Russia’s government is not closed to diplomacy to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, said Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia. In his version, Russia will prevent a “bloodbath” in the separatist territories in the east of the country.

“We remain open to diplomacy and a diplomatic solution. “However, allowing a new bloodbath in Donbass is something we do not intend to do,” he declared.

During the session, several members of the Security Council condemned the latest events. Among the countries that have criticized Russia are France, Norway and Ireland, whose ambassador, Geraldine Byrne Nason, was emphatic. “Russia’s unilateral acts only exacerbate tensions,” she said.

For French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, Russia “has chosen a questionable and confrontational path”.

“Who will be the next invaded?”, asked Albania’s ambassador, Ferit Hoxha, more directly, criticizing the “breakage of international law”.

His Indian counterpart, TS Tirumurti, shared “the deep concern” and called for “restraint on all sides”, while British Ambassador Barbara Woodward demanded a Russian retreat and Brazil called for an “immediate ceasefire” in eastern India. Ukraine.

“The act of entering the military in eastern Ukraine and the announcement of recognition of the independence of separatist territories affect the territorial integrity of the country,” criticized the Kenyan ambassador, Martin Kimani.

Ghana and the United Arab Emirates also criticized Russia, with calls for “de-escalation” and “restraint”.

The representative of Brazil, Ronaldo Costa Filho, said that the country renews the call to “maintain the dialogue in a spirit of openness, understanding, flexibility and a sense of urgency to find ways for a lasting peace in Ukraine”. According to him, one of the objectives should be a ceasefire, with a demobilization of troops and military equipment, which would be important to help increase trust between the different sides, and reinforce diplomacy.

China does not criticize Russia

China took a different stance and did not directly criticize Russia. “We think that all countries should resolve their international differences by peaceful means in accordance with the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter,” said Ambassador Zhang Ju.