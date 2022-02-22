Australia accuses China of using laser on plane; Beijing claims fake news

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused the Chinese government of firing lasers at an Australian plane. According to the prime minister, the device was used by a Chinese military ship to hit an Australian surveillance aircraft.

The Australian Defense Force confirmed the incident on Saturday (19). She said a maritime patrol aircraft was hit by a laser from China’s People’s Liberation Army, endangering the lives of the crew.

The Chinese ship responsible for what Morrison called the “dangerous act” was traveling alongside another Chinese ship off the northern coast of Australia, in the country’s exclusive economic zone, on Thursday.

At a news conference on Sunday, Morrison said he cannot “see this as anything other than an act of intimidation, an unwarranted and unprovoked act. “Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation,” he said.

In a statement released today, China accused the Australian government of “spreading false information”. Beijing’s response comes amid strained bilateral relations for several years. The context is around trade and diplomatic disputes, as Beijing does not welcome the strengthening of the alliance between Australia and the United States to contain Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Australian accusations are “unsubstantiated,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin replied. The spokesman assured that the ships’ movements in these international waters were “perfectly legitimate and legal”.

“We urge the Australian side to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese ships in relevant waters under international law and stop maliciously spreading false information about China,” Wenbin said.

‘Aggressive acts of intimidation’

Also on Sunday, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told the broadcaster Sky News who “thinks the Chinese government expects no one to talk about these aggressive acts of intimidation.”

The Australian Defense Ministry said Chinese ships were heading east across the Arafura Sea at the time of the incident.

* With information from Deutsche Welle and AFP