Auto show moves to Interlagos with test drive, sprints and shows

We had already advanced in early February that the Auto Show as we know it ended. The largest automotive event in the country changes format, location, name and focuses on experiences behind the wheel, and no longer on large structures with static vehicles.

Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$ 9.90

The “new generation” of the event is renamed São Paulo Motor Experience (SPMXP) and will be held at the temple of motorsport, the Interlagos International Speedway, in São Paulo (SP).

What also changes is the time when the new Salon will be held. It leaves the months of October and November to take place in August and, thus, will no longer coincide with the weekend of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil. In this year 2022, SPMXP will take place between August 6th and 14th.

Tickets can be purchased from April onwards and will range from R$40 to R$7,000, depending on which “experience” will be contracted.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive universe with what you most like and need to know. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

According to the event’s organizer, RX (Reed Exhibitions), with more than 60 years of experience in organizing the International Auto Show, the cars on display will go to the track.

And not only for the well-known circuit layout (named Pista On Road – the main track), but also on five other types of tracks specially designed for the São Paulo Motor Experience: Off-Road Track, SUV Track, UTV Track, Arena Drifting and Arrancada, and New Tech Track (designed for demonstrations of technological innovations).

Continues after advertising

In total, organizers expect to hit the mark of 60,000 test drives over the nine days of the event, considering the combined activations of all tracks, with the potential to reach 100,000 tests if the exclusive activities in the mornings and other modalities.

The Interlagos boxes will serve as an exhibition area, where assemblers and importers will present their main releases to the public. According to RX, participants will even be able to buy the car they drove on the track at the event itself. A specially designed arena will be built behind the pits.

Almost an automotive Rock in Rio

The event will also offer several spaces that will explore the future of mobility, such as Arena Tech, Arena E&A (discussions and demonstrations of new technologies, such as electric and autonomous cars), Arena Mobilidade (with the option to test-drive other electric vehicles, such as bikes and scooters), but which also promise high doses of fun to visitors.

The E-Sports + Lab Tech arena, music festivals (with live shows), Cine Drive In for movie lovers, Ferris wheel and balloon flights are planned.

Share this article via:

About 40 automakers and importers opened negotiations with RX to reserve their spaces, which will not be restricted to the pits, but will allow several different types of activation throughout the racetrack. The names of the participating companies, however, have not yet been officially disclosed.

“We will proudly deliver a new Auto Show to the city of São Paulo, with the forecast of generating more than R$ 300 million in the city’s economy and generating around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs”, says Claudio Della Nina, president of RX. .

Can’t go to the bank to buy, but don’t want to miss out on exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and have digital access.