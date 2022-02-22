B3’s new BDRs include Heineken, Glencore, and Royal Bank of Canada, backed by equities from the UK, Canada and the Netherlands

The Brazilian investor won 16 new BDRs (foreign share receipts), which began to be traded on B3 as of this Monday (21).
These BDRs will allow the individual investor to have access to shares in companies listed on the London, Toronto and Amsterdam stock exchanges. Through them, investors can invest their funds in companies such as Heineken, London Stock Exchange Group, Royal Bank of Canada, Thomson Reuters, Glencore, Tesco, among others, from the Brazilian stock exchange.
According to data from B3, there are currently 827 BDRs listed. Of these, most are from the United States, 671 BDRs, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada with 28 and 21 BDRs, respectively. The remaining 107 are from Europe, Asia or Latin America.
Considering all categories, including ETF BDRs, sponsored and unsponsored, the number of companies listed on the B3 as receipts of foreign shares was 958 until this Monday (21).
As an alternative for portfolio diversification and dollarization, BDRs reached the mark of 1.4 million investors, becoming the fastest growing equity assets among the retail public in the last quarter of 2021, a jump of 994%. The number even surpasses the Brazilian stocks listed on the B3, which are about 400.
According to Marcos Skistymas, Superintendent of Equities, Interest and Currencies Products at B3, the new products increase the possibilities of diversification through exposure to other currencies, regions or sectors.
The new BDRs are in the non-sponsored category, with Bradesco as the depositary of the shares.
Meet the new BDRs:
|Name
|trading name
|trading code
|Issuer’s Headquarters Country
|ABN AMRO BANK NV
|ABAM
|ABNB34
|Netherlands
|AKZO NOBEL NV
|AKZA
|AKZA34
|Netherlands
|ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC
|ALFG
|ALFG34
|Netherlands
|ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
|YYYY
|AGPL34
|United Kingdom
|BARRICK GOLD
|BAR
|GOLD34
|Canada
|CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP
|CLOV
|CLOV34
|U.S
|EXPERIAN PLC
|EPER
|EXPN34
|United Kingdom
|GLENCORE PLC
|GLEN
|GLEN34
|United Kingdom
|HEINEKEN NV
|HEIA
|HEIA34
|Netherlands
|HEINEKEN HOLDING NV
|HEIO
|HEIO34
|Netherlands
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
|LSEG
|LSEG34
|United Kingdom
|ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
|RYBD
|RYBD34
|Canada
|THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
|BNSB
|BNSB34
|Canada
|STANDARD CHARTERED
|STCH
|STAN34
|United Kingdom
|TESCO PLC
|TCO
|TSCO34
|United Kingdom
|THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
|THRE
|TRIB34
|Canada
