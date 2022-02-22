B3’s new BDRs include Heineken, Glencore, and Royal Bank of Canada, backed by equities from the UK, Canada and the Netherlands

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on B3’s new BDRs include Heineken, Glencore, and Royal Bank of Canada, backed by equities from the UK, Canada and the Netherlands 2 Views

The Brazilian investor won 16 new BDRs (foreign share receipts), which began to be traded on B3 as of this Monday (21).

These BDRs will allow the individual investor to have access to shares in companies listed on the London, Toronto and Amsterdam stock exchanges. Through them, investors can invest their funds in companies such as Heineken, London Stock Exchange Group, Royal Bank of Canada, Thomson Reuters, Glencore, Tesco, among others, from the Brazilian stock exchange.

According to data from B3, there are currently 827 BDRs listed. Of these, most are from the United States, 671 BDRs, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada with 28 and 21 BDRs, respectively. The remaining 107 are from Europe, Asia or Latin America.

See too:

Considering all categories, including ETF BDRs, sponsored and unsponsored, the number of companies listed on the B3 as receipts of foreign shares was 958 until this Monday (21).

As an alternative for portfolio diversification and dollarization, BDRs reached the mark of 1.4 million investors, becoming the fastest growing equity assets among the retail public in the last quarter of 2021, a jump of 994%. The number even surpasses the Brazilian stocks listed on the B3, which are about 400.

According to Marcos Skistymas, Superintendent of Equities, Interest and Currencies Products at B3, the new products increase the possibilities of diversification through exposure to other currencies, regions or sectors.

The new BDRs are in the non-sponsored category, with Bradesco as the depositary of the shares.

Meet the new BDRs:

Nametrading nametrading codeIssuer’s Headquarters Country
ABN AMRO BANK NVABAMABNB34Netherlands
AKZO NOBEL NVAKZAAKZA34Netherlands
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLCALFGALFG34Netherlands
ANGLO AMERICAN PLCYYYYAGPL34United Kingdom
BARRICK GOLDBARGOLD34Canada
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORPCLOVCLOV34U.S
EXPERIAN PLCEPEREXPN34United Kingdom
GLENCORE PLCGLENGLEN34United Kingdom
HEINEKEN NVHEIAHEIA34Netherlands
HEINEKEN HOLDING NVHEIOHEIO34Netherlands
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUPLSEGLSEG34United Kingdom
ROYAL BANK OF CANADARYBDRYBD34Canada
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIABNSBBNSB34Canada
STANDARD CHARTEREDSTCHSTAN34United Kingdom
TESCO PLCTCOTSCO34United Kingdom
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATIONTHRETRIB34Canada

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Accumulated, Mega-Sena can pay BRL 37 million this Tuesday

posted on 02/22/2022 06:00 Draw will be at 20 pm this Tuesday (22/2). Bets are …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved