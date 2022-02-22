Banco Inter (BIDI11) reports accounting profit of R$ 6.4 million in the 4th quarter, down 67.1%

Banco Inter (BIDI11;BIDI4;BIDI3 reported a net income of R$6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 67.1% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income totaled R$20.2 million in 4Q21, an increase of 4.2% compared to 4Q20.

In the year 2021, the accounting profit was R$ 64.7 million, up 1,059.8% in the annual comparison, while the adjusted profit rose 1,307.8%, to R$ 78.5 million.

Total revenues reached R$1.1 billion in 4Q21 and R$3.2 billion in 2021, up 131% when comparing 2020 and 2021 and 31.2% when comparing 3Q21 and 4Q21.

Gross income from financial intermediation before PDD (NII), comprising income from credit operations, net of funding costs, plus financial income, reached R$560 million between October and December 2021, an increase of 123%.

The allowance for doubtful accounts was R$144.7 million in the last three months of 2021, an increase of 120% over the provision for the same period in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, for the first time, Inter surpassed BRL 1 billion in total sales volume (GMV) in a single quarter. In 2021, the bank reached BRL 3.5 billion in GMV, a volume 3x greater than 2020.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) totaled R$218.1 in 4Q21, up 8.7% from the same period of the previous year.

In 4Q21, customer acquisition cost reached R$ 28.79 per customer, an increase of 7.4% in the annual comparison and a decrease of 6.3% in the quarterly comparison.

The return on average equity (ROAE) was 1% between October and December last year, an increase of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period in 2020.

Total assets amounted to R$36.5 billion in 4Q21, a growth of 84.3% compared to 4Q20.

Inter reached R$9.9 billion in demand deposits, a growth of 48% year-on-year.

The expanded loan portfolio reached the mark of R$18.6 billion in 4Q21, a 97% growth compared to the same stage in 2020.

Credit origination reached R$5.8 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 66% compared to 4Q20.

The bank transacted R$14.2 billion in cards in 4Q21, up 94% over 4Q20.

Card revenues increased by 113% year-on-year, reaching R$453 million in the year.

Inter ended 2021 with 16.3 million customers, a growth of 93.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

