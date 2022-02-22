Banco Inter has 35% upside potential in 12 months

Last Monday (21), Banco Inter finally released its fourth quarter results. The data were released at a time when the bank is trying to regain investor confidence. Especially because, in the last 30 days, the units of the digital bank accumulate an increase of about 30%. One of the main reasons for the increase was the arrival of capital from foreign investors. So, to find out more, check it out below.

Banco Inter has a 35% appreciation potential in 12 months, according to analysts

Thus, in a report distributed to clients about a month ago, BTG Pactual analysts had already pointed out that Banco Inter’s valuations were more attractive. At the time, the units were being traded at R$20.70. Last Friday, the 18th, the values ​​were already higher, with units at R$ 26.73.

Given this scenario, the market believes that Banco Inter has a potential for appreciation of up to 35% in 12 months. In a released report, the institution is projected to end this year with 24 million customers. This would represent an increase of 48% on an annual basis.

Finally, BTG analysts also pointed out that the sharp drop of around 75% from the historic highs of BRL 85 in July 2021, until that moment of release of the report, was due to a few factors. Among them, the failure of the listing plan in the United States, and the sale of shares of an important shareholder, the Ponta Sul fund.

In turn, Banco Inter has already informed that it has not given up its listing in New York, on Nasdaq. According to the digital bank, it should take place this year.

Image: Banco Inter (disclosure)