BATTLE: Sequels of covid-19 can extend for months in recovered from the disease

Just over two years after the beginning of the pandemic, much is already known about the virus that causes covid and, although the specific treatment options for the disease are still few, it can no longer be said that the world is dealing with an unknown enemy.

But, as it is a recent disease, there are still many questions about the long-term effects, a series of symptoms that can affect different systems and organs, whether in adults or children.

From the beginning, it was clear that some patients have prolonged symptoms of covid – ongoing symptoms that are present long after the initial infection has cleared, and that can be very debilitating to health and well-being,” says Deborah Dunn- Walters, Chair of the British Society for Immunology’s Covid-19 Task Force and Professor at the University of Surrey in the UK.

“The term long covid covers a wide range of conditions and therefore we do not yet fully understand all the processes involved,” recognizes.

It is not even certain about the percentage of patients who will develop the problem. While some studies have estimated it at up to 12%, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, in the US, bet on a much higher proportion: 50%.

A systematic review of 57 articles, with data from 250,351 unvaccinated adults and children diagnosed from the beginning of the pandemic to March 2021, indicated that one in two had prolonged health conditions after the acute phase.

Among them, digestive, pulmonary, dermatological and mental problems. “A person’s battle with covid does not end with recovery from the acute infection”recognizes one of the authors, Paddy Ssentongo.

Consensus

Now, with an expressive number of patients recovered since the first cases emerged, the possibilities of studying the sequelae of Sars-CoV-2 infection have increased, both in relation to the most expressive symptoms and their duration. This month, an international panel defined long covid for research purposes, guiding the work of scientists who seek to better understand this condition.

The concept will not serve for diagnosis, only to better direct the studies, since, in the scientific literature, the variations in prevalence and characteristics of sequelae are very wide. The definition is similar to that of the World Health Organization (WHO): the patient who presents at least one physical sign, with negative impacts that interfere with daily life and persist for at least 12 weeks.

An important finding about the condition was revealed a few days ago by the UK Health Safety Agency. The study authors analyzed 15 publications on the effectiveness of vaccines against long covid.

The main conclusion of these articles is that immunization reduces symptoms or the incidence of sequelae, and the effect is more protective in people who have undergone at least two doses. Although in all studies evaluated there were cases of worsening of post-vaccination signs, these were in the minority. The number of participants in the works ranged from a few hundred to over 240,000.

“The review also found evidence to suggest that symptoms may be milder in people who were vaccinated after having developed covid a long time ago, although it notes that the data for this is not as robust and more work is needed to confirm this,” he says. Deborah Dunn-Walters of the University of Surrey. “The article emphasizes the importance of everyone, regardless of age, being vaccinated. Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself from getting sick and suffering from a long post-covid infection”, emphasizes the immunologist.

detection in the elderly

One in three people over the age of 65 who had covid in 2020 developed at least one new health condition, which required medical care in the months following the acute phase, according to a US study published in the journal BMJ.

Complications involved a number of organs and important systems, including cardiopulmonary and hepatic, as well as mental health problems. Studies on long covid in the elderly are uncommon. This one, from the Academy of Medical Sciences, involved data from 133,366 individuals of the age group, infected with Sars-CoV-2 from the beginning of the pandemic to April 1, 2020.

Immune system overload

The mechanisms by which Covid causes persistent symptoms in survivors are not fully understood. It is believed that they may result from the overload of the immune system triggered by the virus, from persistent infection, reinfection or increased production of autoantibodies (those that attack the tissues themselves). Sars-CoV-2 can access, enter and lodge in the nervous system.

As a result, associated signs such as taste or smell disturbances, memory impairment, and decreased attention and concentration commonly occur after the acute phase.

Now, researchers at National Jewish Health in Israel shed new light on the causes of long-term covid. In an article published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the scientists claim that mitochondria — organelles in cells responsible for generating energy — did not function properly in patients with post-infection syndrome.

A battery of exercise monitors monitored by equipment revealed this dysfunction in muscle tissue, but the authors believe the same process is related to symptoms in the pulmonary and neurological systems.

The researchers want to better understand how the virus alters cells and how these effects can be reversed or repaired, says Irina Petrache, the paper’s lead author.

“With the tests we have available here, we are confident that we will soon have even more answers for those with post-covid syndrome. But as we continue to learn more, the best way to avoid complications is prevention, using masks and vaccinating”points out.

Another aspect that has been investigated is the possibility of predicting the risk of prolonged covid from factors that can be measured at the beginning of the infection. Among them, the presence of some types of antibodies, the pre-existing diagnosis of diabetes, the levels of genetic material (RNA) of Sars-CoV-2 in the blood and the DNA of the Epsein-Barr virus in the body, according to researchers at the Institute of Biological Systems (ISB), in Washington, USA.

“Identifying these factors is a big step forward, not only for understanding long-term Covid and potentially treating it, but also for identifying patients who are most at risk for developing chronic disease.” said in a statement, ISB President Jim Heath, co-author of an article to be published in the journal Cell.

“These findings are also helping us to structure our thinking around other chronic conditions,” he says. To establish risk criteria, the scientists collected blood and nasal secretion samples from 309 patients with covid at different times of the disease.