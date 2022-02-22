BBB 22 poll indicates updated partial of the vote on the 5th wall · TV News

Brunna Gonçalves said that she still has a lot to show at BBB 22, but the reality show audience doesn’t seem willing to wait, and she should leave the game this Tuesday (22). The ballerina is the most threatened and appears in first place isolated in the poll of the fifth wall.

The updated part of the questionnaire from the TV news points out the carioca with 72.27% of the choices to be eliminated from the dispute for R$ 1.5 million. The second place is Gustavo Marsengo, with 22.84% of the choices.

The triple hotspot also has Paulo André Camilo, who is not threatened with elimination this time. The athlete has only 4.89% of mentions in the survey. More than 234 thousand votes had been registered until the publication of this text.

With more than 188,000 participations, the UOL poll has Ludmilla’s wife with 66.18%, against 27.64% for Laís Caldas’ date and 6.18% for Jade Picon’s crush.

Survey BBB 22: Who comes out on the fifth wall?

The votes against Brunna in the polls were already high, but increased after the Game of Discord on Monday (21). Considered one of the plants of the current season, she was not remembered by any of her confinement colleagues during the dynamic. Despite this, Ludmilla’s wife said she trusts her game.

The official result is the one obtained by votes on the Globo website and will be known live this Tuesday (22). The questionnaires do not have a scientific result, they only portray a tendency on the part of the viewers of Big Brother Brasil 22.

