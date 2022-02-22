BBB 22: updated Uol poll shows increased participant rejection

The “BBB 22” poll had, once again, changes in the partial result after this Monday’s Game of Discord (21), which reverberated throughout the night. Brunna Gonçalves increased her rejection rate, getting 66% of votes to be eliminated.

The “Uol” poll, which serves as a kind of thermometer of public opinion, still shows that Gustavo has about 27.75% of the votes to be eliminatedWhile Paulo Andrewhich is who colleagues most believe will leave, has only 6.20%.

The total number of voters so far is 184,308. Overall, the change was simple after the Game of Discord, which can be explained by the fact that Brunna is singled out as a “plant” in the issue and went through the dynamics without gaining any “greatest ally” necklace and “doesn’t win at all none”.

Brunna Gonçalves leaves the Game of Discord unscathed and opines on being a plant in the ‘BBB 22’

At the end of the dynamics of this Monday’s Game of Discord (21), Gustavo, Paulo André and Brunna Gonçalves had space in the live to opine on the events. The athlete won only one necklace, Pedro Scooby’s “greatest ally”.

“Well, I already imagined that I wouldn’t get any necklace. It doesn’t cause me fear, it doesn’t cause me anguish, it causes me absolutely nothing”, said Brunna.

“I have my story inside, as much as I am more in mine, as much as I don’t position myself sometimes because of my fears. (…) I know my heart, it’s not like his [Gustavo]so if I made a strategy out of it, it wouldn’t be me”, concluded the dancer.

Gustavo, on the other hand, received the most negative necklaces, totaling five. The participant from Casa de Vidro arrived promising to cause and play a lot, and so he didn’t feel affected by the situation in the dynamics. He even stabbed Brunna’s posture, which made her react with the justification in her speech.

“I was happy with these five medals here because none of them have the blueprint. I chose not to put myself in more comfortable positions than others (…) If you give me time, you will see that I have a giant heart, I’m affectionate, faithful”, commented Gustavo.

“If you didn’t receive any, then you must have a problem”, he also said, in a clear indirection to the sister.