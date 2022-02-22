‘Beyond Illusion’: Davi (Rafael Vitti) will hatch a plan to escape from prison | come around

In “Beyond Illusion”, Davi (Rafael Vitti) was unfairly arrested thanks to the lies invented by Matias (Antonio Calloni), the real killer of Elisa (Larissa Manoela). Sentenced to 20 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, he swore he would do anything to get out and prove his innocence. And behold, that day may be near! The magician will come up with a plan to escape and from his happy face in the photo it looks like it will work, right? We’ll tell you how he’s going to open his handcuffs in Tuesday, 2/22 episode using a key made with a… fork! 😮

Davi’s plan will be to escape during his transfer to Ilha Grande prison. He will be inspired by the famous illusionist Harry Houdiniwho always hid a key in his body to free himself from his bonds.

With the help of icarus (Ruan Aguiar), his cellmate, he will try to get a fork in the jail kitchen. just that gaspar (Hugo Resende), who is an enemy of Davi, will pick up his fork before the two of them and will suspect that they are up to something.

“I have no idea what you’re up to, Galician, but I want to be included in the plan”, says the bandit.

“You don’t have any plans, Gaspar”, will reply Davi.

“I’m not stupid. I heard you’re going to be transferred tomorrow. I’ve done my best and I’m going with you. I also want to run away”, says Gaspar, who is going to hand the fork to the magician.

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will use a key made with a fork to try to escape in 'Beyond Illusion'

Threatened and with no way out, Davi will include Gaspar in the plan, as he has threatened to open his mouth and tell his plans to the general in prison. During the transfer, Davi will put his plan into action – along with Gaspar, unfortunately!

“Let’s go, Davi. Soon we’ll arrive in Santos and they’ll put us on a boat to Ilha Grande. Loosen those handcuffs, I can’t swim!”

David will put his hand in his mouth and take out the little key he made, which he kept hidden in his gum all the time.

“When we leave here, it’s each one for himself, each one for himself. I don’t want you after me”, Davi will say.

Only Davi won’t be able to open the handcuffs, Gaspar will get angry, he’ll end up forcing and breaking the key! David will then ask you to concentrate and will use the leftover fork piece in one last attempt. For this, he will repeat Houdini’s phrase:

“My mind is the key that sets me free!”

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will try to free himself along with Gaspar (Hugo Resende) in 'Beyond Illusion'

And finally the key will turn and the handcuffs will come loose!

“David! You did it!”, Gaspar will say, celebrating!

But and now? How to get out of the police car towards freedom?

