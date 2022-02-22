Bitcoin (BTC) Not Expected to Rebound Until 2025, Says Crypto Exchange Co-Founder – Money Times

O bitcoin (BTC) is re-entering the bear market, but this time it seems that the largest cryptocurrency in the world may take longer to rebuild.

According to the co-founder of the crypto exchange Huobione of the largest in the world, bitcoin is expected to recover only between 2024 and 2025.

In an interview with CNBC, Houbi co-founder Du Jun said that the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency is often influenced by its process of “halving”.

“Halving” refers to halving the amount of bitcoin received by cryptocurrency miners as a reward for validating transactions.

Business Insider was the first to report that the last halvings took place in 2016 and 2020, and the next one is expected to take place in 2024, according to crypto analysts.

According to the co-founder of Huobi, bitcoin went through important bull market cycles in 2017 and 2021, that is, a year after the rewards halving.

For Du, the cryptocurrency’s next bull cycle is expected to come about a year after the expected rewards cut in 2024.

While there are expectations for both the halving and a major bullish cycle in the future, the Huobi co-founder said that “it is very difficult to predict exactly as there are a number of other factors that could affect the market, such as geopolitical tensions, including war. , or Covid-19, as happened recently.”

According to Du, “following this cycle, it will only be in late 2024 or early 2025 that we will see the next bullish cycle for bitcoin.”

Since the beginning of the year, both cryptocurrencies and tech stocks have been hit by the plans of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US Federal Reserve) to raise interest rates in 2022, as both categories have benefited from economic stimulus from the Fed over the past two years.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.