Bitcoin is expected to hit $93,700 before falling 22%

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to reach $93,717 in 2022, but the cryptocurrency is expected to experience a 22% devaluation by the end of the same year.

The projection is from a study carried out by the Finder platform. In all, 33 cryptocurrency experts were consulted for the survey. On Tuesday morning (22), the digital asset was costing about US$ 37,000.

The predicted fall until December after the cryptocurrency reached its peak, predicted by experts, could be caused by the rise in interest rates in the United States (US). According to the Finder report, 19% of experts believe that the adjustment could lead to a decrease in the price of BTC, while another 31% said they were not sure.

“The first half of 2022 will be dominated by concerns about how rising interest rates could affect all risky assets, including Bitcoin. We wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin dropped another 30% from current levels,” Gavin Smith, CEO of Panxora Group, told the report.

The good news is that the potential interest rate effects should be temporary. According to Daniel Polotsky, founder of CoinFlip, bitcoin has similar characteristics to gold, which signals the potential to face interest rate fallout. “Cryptocurrency has similar fundamentals to gold and enough credibility to weather the storm more easily than other currencies,” he believes.

Despite the concern, the perspective for the coming years, according to a consultation made by the platform in January, is that the digital currency will appreciate even more.

By the end of 2025, BTC is projected to reach $192,000 and then reach $406,000 by the end of 2030.

Date the forecast was madeend of 2022End of 2025end of 2030
January 2022 ForecastsUS$ 76.3 thousandUS$ 192.8 mlUS$406.4 thousand

Source: Price Forecast Report for Bitcoin/Finder

