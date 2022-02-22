Body found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘fetid smell’ for two years

The remains of a 61-year-old woman were found in an apartment in London, England, on Friday (18). According to neighbors, two years ago residents complained about the bad smell coming from the residence.

Neighbors also noticed that the woman’s mailbox was full of letters. According to international media, the woman owed thousands of pounds in rent. Neighbors’ concern has increased after seeing a forced entry notice for a gas check on their apartment door in 2020.

“We repeatedly called the housing association because it was strange. I called them again and said I hadn’t seen this lady in months. The police came, but they said that many people had moved from London during the pandemic and she could be abroad.”

The woman also said that she had to put a towel under the door to muffle the smell coming from the apartment. Some time later, a bicycle was abandoned in front of the woman’s door and neighbors complained that it had not been taken away. The police then decided to enter the apartment.

Police finally broke down the door this week to find the deceased woman. “They broke down the door and revealed what I had feared all along – that she was dead,” the neighbor added.

According to local police, the woman’s body must undergo an autopsy to try to identify the cause of death.

