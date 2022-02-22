Bolsonaro asks other civil servants for ‘understanding’ to readjust before federal highway police officers | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro asked for “understanding” this Monday (21) to the other categories of public servants to grant readjustments to federal highway police officers.

This Monday, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace to launch human rights programs, Bolsonaro called for the superintendents of the Federal Highway Police in the states to stand beside him, while he spoke.image below).

After presenting numbers of drug and vehicle seizures on the roads in the last three years, he said that all categories deserve to be valued, but that highway police officers are part of the role that the government could “save up front”.

“[A Polícia Rodoviária Federal] It is a serious institution, like others we have in Brazil, but it really does an exceptional job for our society and we have to value these professionals. I hope society understands that this must be done,” he declared.

Then, he suggested anticipating the readjustment to this segment of servers with the “understanding” of the other categories.

“Who we can save at the front, we save. I hope the understanding of the other categories, of the other servers in Brazil. What we want is to recognize the work of all, and our PRF is included in this list that deserves this recognition”, stated.

On the 11th, in an interview aired by the official broadcaster TV Brasil, Bolsonaro had already said that, if there is no “understanding” of the other categories of federal civil servants, the salary readjustment promised by him for federal police, federal highway police and correctional officers would stay for next year.

“There is a controversy about the fact that we would have set aside – and it is true – almost R$ 2 billion to grant replacements to the PF, the PRF and the people who work in the penitentiary system. deserve a raise, everyone really deserves it because they work, but the pandemic has left us in a situation without resources”, he declared at the time.