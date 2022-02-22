Bolsonaro praises PRF and asks for understanding from other servers

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again praised figures presented by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) to justify the possible salary increase, given by his government later this year, and asked for the “understanding” of the other servers. Federal police officers are considered one of the main electoral bases for the chief executive, who intends to run for reelection in October.

“So these are numbers that, by themselves, the importance of the PRF, the value and appreciation they deserve from us. It is a serious institution, like others we have in our country. And we have to value them. I hope that society understands that this must be done. We had a difficult time with the pandemic. We suffered with all the deaths, but we also suffered a hit on the economy. And some categories… or rather, all categories, deserve to be valued. And what we decided to do: whoever we can save at the front, we save”, said Bolsonaro, during an event at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

“I hope the understanding of the other categories, of the other servers. What we want is the recognition of all. And our PRF is included in this hall that deserves this recognition”, he concluded.

The movement began after President Bolsonaro announced in December that he would restructure police careers linked to the Ministry of Justice, such as the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police.

The Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate) approved at the end of December a calendar for the mobilization of public servants for salary readjustments, including strikes in January – the first on the 18th -, and assemblies in February to deliberate on a general strike. .

In the 2022 Budget, the year of Elections, Bolsonaro negotiated with Congress the inclusion of R$ 1.7 billion for salary readjustments for public servants. The budget piece, approved in December by parliamentarians and sanctioned in January by the Executive, does not specify which categories of civil servants could benefit, but Bolsonaro even promised the money to increase the remuneration of federal police officers.