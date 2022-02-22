Bombings in Ukraine leave two soldiers and a civilian dead – News

Ukrainian authorities said on Monday that two soldiers and a civilian had died during separatist bombings in the eastern region of the country. At least four other members of Ukraine’s army were also wounded in the attacks.

The civilian victim is a 52-year-old man, announced by the governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko. The attack took place in the city of Novoluganské, where the bombing also cut off electricity and damaged a gas pipeline.

The two soldiers died in the town of Zaitseve, where three were also wounded. The other injured was in the city of Vodine, Ukrainian police said in a statement.

Last Saturday (19), the Ukrainian army reported that two other soldiers were killed during pro-Russian separatist attacks, also in the eastern part of the country.





Ukraine’s armed forces posted on Facebook that they had recorded 70 ceasefire violations by separatists since early Saturday, following 66 cases in the previous 24 hours. Representatives of the pro-Russian movement accused the Ukrainian army on Telegram of bombing separatist-controlled areas and said they had to respond accordingly.

On Monday, the Russian government announced that President Vladimir Putin will recognize separatist territories. The measure should generate sanctions by Western countries and economic blocs, such as the European Union.

World leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz have expressed discontent with Putin’s move, which is expected to escalate tensions in eastern Europe.



