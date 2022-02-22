Boris Johnson denounces Ukraine’s ‘flagrant violation of sovereignty’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday denounced Russia’s recognition of the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions as “a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty” and announced “significant sanctions” against Moscow.

“It is clearly contrary to international law. It is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity, it is a repudiation of the Minsk accords”, Boris Johnson declared during a press conference, considering it a “bad omen” for the situation in Ukraine.

Johnson sees “indications that things are going in a bad direction in Ukraine” and said he will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening.

British diplomat Liz Truss said the UK would activate new sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday “in response to its violation of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Shortly thereafter, a statement from Johnson’s office announced that he would introduce “significant” new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister will chair a COBRA (crisis) meeting at 06:30 (GMT) on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and coordinate the UK response, including a major sanctions package to be presented immediately.” , indicated a statement from Downing Street.

COBRA refers to the British emergency committee.

CONCENTRATION

Two weeks ago Russia concentrated tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s borders, which Western countries say are ready to invade the neighboring country.

Recognition of the independence of the two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine opens the way for Russian military mobilization at will.