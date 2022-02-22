Boris Johnson lifts all restrictions against Covid-19 in England | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Monday (21) that all restrictions against Covid-19 will be lifted from Thursday, February 24. Decision is only valid for England, the other countries of the United Kingdom follow with preventive measures.
“As of this Thursday … we will eliminate the legal obligation to self-isolate after a positive test,” Johnson told MPs on Monday.
According to him, the country has “enough immunity levels to believe in the vaccine and treatments”.
Civilians walk the streets of London wearing face shields — Photo: Toby Melville/ REUTERS
The measure had already been studied by the British prime minister for some time. Even with the announcement of the positive test of Queen Elizabeth II this Sunday, Johnson did not back down.
The decision involves ending mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid-19 and the distribution of free tests to the population.
The measure announced by Boris Johnson has drawn uncertainty from experts and political opponents alike.
People walk along Oxford Street in London on December 18, 2021 during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (Photo: Frank Augstein/AP)
Johnson’s “Living With Covid” plan will leave the country more vulnerable to new viral variants, experts said. However, the government says it has provided more tests than most other countries and must now reduce the cost.
“It’s like selling a game 2-1 with 10 minutes to go and you take out your best centre-back,” Wes Streeting, the Labor Party’s health secretary, said when asked about the lifting of restrictions.
For Streeting, Johnson would be moving politically and not thinking about public health.