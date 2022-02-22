Bovespa closes lower as tensions rise in Ukraine; American shares fall more than 6% | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed down on Monday (21), following the global reaction to renewed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, after the recognition by Russia of rebel regions in the country. neighbouring country.

The Ibovespa dropped 1.02%, to 111,725 ​​points. See more quotes.

Americanas shares fell 6.61% after the company’s e-commerce sites went offline.

Americanas loses almost R$ 2 billion in market value with the unavailability of its online stores

On Friday, the stock market retreated 0.57%, to 112,880 points. With this second result, started to accumulate a fall of 0.37% in the month. In the year, the advance is 6.59%.

US Secretary of State reinforces US warning that Russia is about to invade Ukraine

Markets did not operate this Monday in the US due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Tensions rose in financial markets after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he recognized two of Ukraine’s breakaway regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, as independent, in a further step that helped ignite the crisis in that part of eastern Europe.

In a harsh message packed with historical arguments, he claimed that the ancestral lands of eastern Ukraine are Russian. He further said that modern Ukraine is an invention of the Soviet Union. “Ukraine is an integral part of our history,” he said.

Here, the focus continues on the discussions in Congress around alternatives for reducing fuel prices and the new package for granting credit to small and medium-sized companies and micro-entrepreneurs that is being prepared by the Ministry of Economy.

The financial market raised its inflation estimate for 2022 for the sixth week in a row, which rose from 5.50% to 5.56%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin released this Monday.

For the basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectation of 12.25% per year for the end of 2022 was maintained. The financial market also maintained its GDP growth forecast at 0.30% this year. The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 dropped from BRL 5.58 to BRL 5.50. By the end of 2023, it had dropped from R$5.45 to R$5.36 per dollar.