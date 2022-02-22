Bradesco (BBDC4) and commodities are the main indications of 12 analysts for the week – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Bradesco (BBDC4) and commodities are the main indications of 12 analysts for the week – Money Times 4 Views

Bradesco BBDC4
Bradesco’s share is the most recommended of the week for the second consecutive time (Image: Money Times/Gustavo Kahil)

For the second consecutive time, the Bradesco (BBDC4) is the most recommended action of the week.

With five mentions, the shares of one of the main Brazilian banks lead the list of nominations by analysts, according to the survey carried out by the Money Times with portfolio information disclosed by 12 banks and brokerage firms.

According to Warrenthe action failed to close the gap the day of the results release, when it melted more than 8%. The brokerage points out, however, that the asset “does not seem to want to fall any further”.

For the same reason, the Activate Investments kept only Bradesco in its portfolio.

“We chose to keep the paper in our portfolio due to the fact that we were not successful in the downward movement that started after the result, reinforcing the thesis that the paper should return to its prices in early February, through the resistance region in R$ 23”, he explains.

Bradesco recorded recurring net income of R$6.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The result represents a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period in 2020 and of 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.

What scared the market, however, were the projections released by Bradesco for 2022, signaling a difficult year.

Projections show profit growth of approximately 9.4% per year, below analysts’ forecast.

preference for the giants

At commodities remain on the analysts’ radar. Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALE3), the two biggest names in the Ibovespashare the second most indicated shares, with four mentions each.

Another oil company draws attention. Present in three different portfolios, the PetroRio (PRIOR3) completes the podium of the week.

survey

The lifting of Money Times took into account information on stock portfolios disclosed by 12 institutions. 44 actions were indicated, totaling 65 recommendations.

Participated in the PagBank survey, Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, necton, Nu Invest, Land Investments, XP Investimentos and Warren.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Americanas says that instability on the sites can lead to delays in order deliveries | Technology

With websites offline since last Sunday (20), Americanas says that the situation could harm the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved