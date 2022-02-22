Brazilian arrested struggles to have a lawyer and appeals to Bolsonaro

Mariana, sister of Mary Helen Coelho da Silva, 22, said her sister, arrested for drug trafficking on arrival in Thailand, remains defenseless after lawyers contacted by the family refused to take up the case. According to her, Mary Helen was “induced to travel” and, in the face of despair at the risk of the death penalty, the family is appealing to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to intervene in the case.

The Brazilian, who lived in Pouso Alegre (MG), was arrested on February 14 at Bangkok airport, after arriving in the city on a flight from Curitiba. She and two men, also Brazilians, were caught transporting 15.5 kilos of cocaine, valued at R$7 million, in three suitcases.

Now, Mary and her relatives are fighting to have her extradited and tried in Brazil, as Thai law provides for death as the maximum penalty for people convicted of trafficking.

Mary Hellen Coelho Silva was arrested after landing in Thailand Image: Personal archive

Mariana says that she only found out about her sister’s trip to the Asian country after her arrest, when she received an audio from her sister asking for help and indicating the name of a lawyer.

“Look here, I’ll give you the doctor’s contact information (…). Please call him. Tell him to do something. Tell him to send us to Brazil, so we can answer there”, he said. the nursing student to the newspaper O Globo.

Although Mary showed that she already had contact with a possible defender, Mariana says that none of the lawyers mentioned in the conversations with the investigated accepted the case.

The student preferred not to disclose the name of the professionals, but asked for help to find a defender for her sister.

Mary Helen he lived with his sister and worked at a steakhouse in Pouso Alegre and had resigned a week before boarding. She too had gone back to school. She was in her first year of high school. According to the family, the young woman had never been involved with drugs or had been arrested.

“We want help. Some NGO, some renowned lawyer, some authority, the Itamaraty. This case has to reach the Presidency of the Republic. If she made a mistake, she has to pay, but with prison, in her country. Not the death penalty She is a 22-year-old girl, my God! She was induced to travel. I didn’t know about the risk. I knew that this man had already traveled to Thailand once before”, Mariana argued to the Rio de Janeiro newspaper.

To the UOLyesterday, Mariana said that Mary Hellen resigned from her last job in secret before traveling.

She dreamed big. I wanted a better life for her, for her niece and our mother. So she only thought about work. But she had decided to go back to school this year to have a better curriculum, right? We were already selling cakes and sweets on the street. It was working and we intended to open our little shop this year.

Itamaraty

In a note sent yesterday to UOLthe Itamaraty, through the Embassy in Bangkok, only informed that it monitors the situation and provides all appropriate assistance to Brazilians detained in Thailand, in compliance with current international treaties and local legislation.

“In compliance with the right to privacy and the provisions of the Access to Information Law and Decree 7,724/2012, detailed information can only be passed on with the authorization of those involved. Thus, the MRE will not be able to provide specific data on individual cases of assistance to citizens Brazilians”, points out the text.

Tough law, country not flexible

International law lawyer Hanna Gomes explains that Thailand is a country with few international treaties on legal cooperation, despite being a member of the UN and a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In this case, and in other cases involving Brazilians, criminal law in the country is applied to all facts that may occur or be consummated in its territory.

For the specialist, although advances are recognized in the sense of respect for human rights and the international legal system itself, punishing foreigners, especially those whose home country does not provide for the death penalty, would be a testament to the lack of flexibility on the part of the country’s authorities. “If the Thai government were more flexible, the foreigner, after being extradited to his country, could be arrested to serve his sentence, and there would be no impunity”, she opines.