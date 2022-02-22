Brazilian players in Ukraine are banned from commenting on tension in the country – 02/22/2022

Brazilian players who defend the colors of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev and live in Ukraine are banned from talking to journalists about the military tension between the country and Russia. The report of UOL Esporte tried to get in touch with athletes like Pedrinho, Maycon and David Neres, from Shakhtar, and none of them could speak.

Maycon, for example, made himself available and would like to comment on the situation in which the country in which he lives finds itself. Despite this, according to the athlete’s press office, the club denied any specific request regarding the military tension.

Through his advice, forward Vitinho, from Dynamo Kiev, explained that the club also prohibited athletes from speaking or talking to any media outlet about the conflict in order to avoid tension in the squad, which has Russian athletes. .

Shakhtar’s team was having an offseason in Turkey and, this week, returns to Kiev, Ukraine for the resumption of the national championship. The team faces Metalist, on Saturday (26), in Kharkov.

Despite being a Donetsk club, Shakhtar has its base and stadium in Kiev. The decision to leave for a city 700 kilometers away from the original headquarters came after the war in eastern Ukraine between 2013 and 2015, which resulted in Russia’s annexation of Crimea, as well as a referendum in Donetsk for independence.

In August 2014, the Donbass Arena (Shakhtar stadium) was bombed. There were no injuries. At the time, the club had 13 Brazilians in the squad, including Alex Teixeira, Dentinho, Douglas Costa and Bernard. Since then, he has only returned to Donetsk in cases of extreme need.

Now, the city, which is admittedly a pro-Russian breakaway republic, is experiencing new moments of tension. Last Friday (18), the region’s leaders announced the evacuation of civilians from eastern Ukraine to Russia.

Yesterday (21), Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine: the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, aggravating tensions in the region. The ceremony was broadcast on state television.

With the crisis in place, UEFA is considering withdrawing the final of the Champions League from Russia amid tensions between the country and Ukraine. The decision is scheduled for May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. However, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, the European entity is under increasing pressure to change the location after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to send troops to the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

The United States and the United Kingdom accuse Russia of wanting to incite violence in these territories controlled by pro-Russian separatists to find a reason to invade Ukraine, to whose borders some 150,000 troops have been sent. This is because Russians fear Ukraine’s rapprochement with European institutions.