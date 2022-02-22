Brazilians arrested with cocaine in Thailand; Family of young woman asks for help to avoid execution – Brazil

SOROCABA – Three young Brazilians were arrested when they disembarked at the airport in Bangkok, capital of thailand, on the 14th, with 15.5 kilos of cocaine in their luggage. The amount of the drug, valued at about R$7.5 million, can result in a life sentence or the death penalty, according to the laws of the country. the family of the prey Mary Helen Coelho da Silva, 21 years old, resident of Pouso Alegre (MG), decided to break the silence and is asking the Brazilian authorities for help. The Itamaraty informed that it is following the case.

Mary Hellen and a 27-year-old friend arrived in the Thai capital on a flight from Curitiba (PR). A 24-year-old man disembarked hours later, on another flight from the capital of Paraná. Airport X-ray staff were suspicious of the contents of the bags and took them for a search. Mary Hellen and her friend’s luggage weighed 20 pounds in a hidden compartment. The other boy carried 6.5 kilos in two suitcases. The three were arrested and later taken to a Bangkok prison.

Mary Hellen’s family learned of the arrest because the young woman sent an audio through a messaging app asking for help. Crying, she mentioned the contact of a lawyer whom they should ask to “do something” and “send us to respond in Brazil”. According to her sister, Mariana Coelho, 24, family members were not aware of the young woman’s involvement with drug trafficking. According to her, after she got a job at a steakhouse far from home, Mary Hellen started living on her own. “We are all desperate, not knowing what to do and without information. We have already appealed to the government, to Itamaraty. It’s in their hands. A group of lawyers is also helping us,” she said.

Emotional, Mariana asked her husband, 28-year-old bricklayer Anderson Edson de Oliveira Souza, to continue the interview with the report. He said that Mary Hellen was born in Rio de Janeiro, and came with her mother and four brothers to Pouso Alegre, a city of 155,000 inhabitants, in the southeast of Minas. With difficulties in her relationship with her mother, at the age of 13, the girl started to live with her sister. “She always worked, either as a griller in a hamburger shop, or as a bartender, whatever she came up with. But what happened took everyone by surprise.”

According to Anderson, the mother is terminally ill due to uterine cancer, which may have influenced her sister-in-law. “We are not classifying her as a saint, we know that drug trafficking is not legal anywhere in the world, but she is Brazilian. She has to answer here. What we expect is that she will be extradited, in the same way that Brazil extradites an Asian, a foreigner commits a crime here. Not only she, but also the two who were arrested there are Brazilians. When I presented myself to the Army, I swore an oath to the flag of Brazil. I hope Brazil does not abandon us now,” she said.

Her brother-in-law says that, despite being young, Mary Hellen had a painful life, distant from her mother and some of her brothers. “At 21, she’s already experienced things that a 40- or 50-year-old woman hasn’t experienced. She lived here and we took care of her. Mariana was picking on her to go back to studying. Mary Hellen was taking driving school to get her driver’s license. The two were going to open a business together, to sell gourmet cake. Now all we want is for her to be treated like a Brazilian and pay for what she did here.”

Relatives of Jordi Vilsinski Beffa, 24, resident of Apucarana (PR) confirmed that he is one of the Brazilians arrested in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, accused of international drug trafficking. According to a cousin of the young man, he spoke by cell phone with his parents in the early hours of Thursday, 17, while waiting to be presented to the judicial authority in Bangkok. The family thought the young man was with friends in Balneário Camboriú (SC). The couple, who lead simple lives – Jordi’s father works as a doorman – have been reluctant to ask for help. By late afternoon, they had not returned the report.

OAB HELP

A group of lawyers linked to the 24th Subsection of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Pouso Alegre decided to voluntarily mobilize to help the family. “We sent an e-mail to the Itamaraty reporting what we heard from the family and diplomatic steps being taken. As we cannot advocate directly, we are trying to get a corresponding lawyer in Thailand who can act on the case voluntarily as well, as the family cannot afford to pay,” said lawyer Pablinie Costa, one of the group’s members.

She considers the situation very serious, as Thailand is one of the countries that resists abolishing the death penalty and its laws are strict regarding drug trafficking. “We have seen that, in previous cases in that region, there have been convictions and executions. Legally speaking, we don’t see much of a chance. The paths that can bring some result are diplomatic and political. The problem is that there are no treaties on this issue between Brazil and Thailand,” she said. Lawyers are also trying to get more information about the condition in which the young woman finds herself, as the family has not heard from her.

As for the cases of the two other young people, the families chose to remain silent. One of them, 24 years old, would be a resident of Apucarana, in the interior of Paraná. The cases have not officially come to the attention of the police authorities. The Federal Police said it was not officially informed of the arrests.

PREVIOUS CASES

In the last ten years, at least two Brazilians accused of drug trafficking were executed in Southeast Asian countries that maintain the death penalty, such as Thailand. In 2015, flight instructor Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira, 53, was arrested when, according to the indictment, he tried to enter Indonesia with 13 kilos of cocaine hidden in the tubes of a hang glider. A year earlier, surfer Rodrigo Masfeldt Gularte, 42, had been arrested with 6 kilos of the drug hidden in a surfboard, also in Indonesia. Both were executed by firing squad, in accordance with the laws of the country.

ITAMARATY

Regarding the case of Mary Hellen and the other two Brazilians, the Foreign Ministry informed in a note that, through the Embassy in Bangkok, “it monitors the situation and provides all appropriate assistance to nationals, in accordance with current international treaties and legislation. place”. According to Itamaraty, in compliance with the right to privacy and the provisions of the Access to Information Law and Decree 7,724/2012, detailed information may only be provided with the authorization of those involved. “Thus, the MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) cannot provide specific data on individual cases of assistance to Brazilian citizens,” he said in a note.