BRL 100 billion package for SMEs is still under analysis and may be left for after Carnival

BRASÍLIA – While the economic team prepares a provisional measure (MP) to reopen the pronampe with until BRL 100 billion in new financingO National Congress begins to evaluate projects to prevent an escalation in the delinquency of operations contracted until last year.

A project by the deputy Ephraim Filho (DEM-PB) wants to authorize the renegotiation of Pronampe’s debts in up to 48 months, with interest limited to 6.00% per year. According to the program rules, the interest charged is Selic – increased in early February to 10.75% per year – plus 1.25% per year.

This means a current rate of 12.00%, exactly double the parliamentary proposal in the renegotiation. Considering that the market expects the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy to continue advancing to 12.25% this year, Pronampe interest rates could reach 13.50% in 2022.

The program was launched in May 2020, when the Selic rate was at 3.00% per year, reaching a floor of 2.00% per year between August of that year and March 2021, when the central bank initiated the toughest monetary adjustment in decades.

Efraim Filho argues that this “financial stress” – with the program’s interest rates jumping from 3.25% to 12.00% in less than a year – could mean the closure of companies that were on the verge of bankruptcy when they took emergency credit during the crisis.

“In view of the continuity of the perverse effects of the pandemic on the economy as a whole and, especially, in the segment of smaller companies, it is urgent to make it possible to renegotiate the resources taken under the Pronampe, otherwise we will see a significant increase in default and the closing of numerous establishments, with the consequent elimination of jobs”, says the parliamentarian.

postponement

as showed the Estadão/Broadcast, the economic team postponed the R$ 100 billion credit package promised by the Minister of Economy to entrepreneurs for this event until after Carnival. According to an important source in the economic area, the package is still under examination, including whether or not a new contribution from the National treasure to make the plan viable.

technicians of Ministry of Economy they say that the proposal on the table is to “launch” Pronampe and does not foresee the need for more public resources to back the loans.

This will be done with the use of guarantee funds, such as the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) which had a contribution of BRL 5 billion from the National Treasury last year, after a total of BRL 38 billion in 2020.

Last week, Guedes announced, at a luncheon with representatives of the National Union of Trade and Services Entities (Unecs)that the government should launch a R$ 100 billion credit program for small and medium-sized companies.