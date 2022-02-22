BRL 100 billion package for SMEs is under analysis

Yadunandan Singh

The R$ 100 billion credit package promised by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to businessmen for this week should wait until after Carnival. According to an important source in the economic area, the package is still under analysis, including the need or not for a new contribution from the National Treasury to make the plan viable.

Technicians from the Ministry of Economy say that the proposal on the table is to “launch” the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe), and does not foresee the need for more public resources to back the loans.

This will be done with the use of guarantee funds, such as the FGO, which received a BRL 5 billion contribution from the Treasury last year, after a total of BRL 38 billion in 2020.

Last week, Guedes said, at a luncheon with representatives of the National Union of Commerce and Services Entities (Unecs), that the government should launch a R$ 100 billion credit program for small and medium-sized companies.

According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, the idea is to benefit from individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) to medium-sized companies. The limit for qualifying for the program will be a turnover of R$ 300 million per year.

