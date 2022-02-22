brMalls (BRML3) confirms that Aliansce (ALSO3) has reached a 5% stake in the company’s capital

brMalls (BRML3) reported this Monday (21) that Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) now holds 41,827,300 BRML3 common shares, representing 5.05% of its share capital.

As previously disclosed, the Board of brMalls had rejected the business combination offer submitted by Aliansce.

Therefore, Aliansce emphasizes that it will be able to exercise the rights that its shareholding assures it, including for the purpose of voting on any change in the company’s administrative structure.

As XP points out, Aliansce has been increasing its position in brMalls and arguing in favor of the merger, which in the event of a possible meeting, they would already have a relevant position to fight for the deal.

“It is important to mention that the common shareholders reached about 30% of the total shares, leaving room for a possible approval”, the analysts point out.

In January, brMalls received a non-binding offer from the Board of Directors of Aliansce Sonae, supported by the company’s legal and financial advisors, who unanimously decided to refuse the offer on the understanding that said proposal considerably underestimates the fair economic value of brMalls and the of your asset portfolio.

“Therefore, we see the news flow as positive in favor of the potential merger”, assess the analysts. Thus, XP reiterates its Buy recommendation for BRML3, seeing multiples as attractive.

